On Dec. 14, 2012, 20 elementary school students and six teachers lost their lives to gun violence. Immediately after the shooting, a group of West Haven residents drove up to Sandy Hook to provide whatever comfort we could. The late Tim Wrightington and his wife, Lisa, even dressed up as Santa and Mrs. Claus to try and give the children some sort of diversion from the tragic reality. Those were very dark days from which we still have not healed.

2 DAYS AGO