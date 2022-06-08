ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

15-year-old girl wounded in Oakland shooting

KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, Calif. - A 15-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting in East Oakland Tuesday night, police officials said....

www.ktvu.com

CBS San Francisco

16-year-old shot dead in Oakland Thursday evening

OAKLAND (BCN) -- Oakland police chief Leronne Armstrong on Thursday night addressed the homicide of a 16-year-old juvenile that had occurred earlier in the evening.In a video stream on Facebook, Chief Armstrong said that officers were alerted to the 3000 block of 64th Avenue around 6 p.m. after hearing that shots had been fired and there was "one person down." The chief said the city's shot-spotter system also detected shooting activity in the area.Upon arrival, officers encountered a 16-year-old juvenile who had been shot; Chief Armstrong said that he sadly had succumbed from his wounds.A second victim was also shot...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

16-Year-Old Fatally Shot in Broad Daylight in Oakland

Oakland Police Chief Leronne Armstrong on Thursday night addressed the homicide of a 16-year-old juvenile that had occurred earlier in the evening. In a video stream on Facebook, Chief Armstrong said that officers were alerted to the 3000 block of 64th Avenue around 6 p.m. after hearing that shots had been fired and there was "one person down." The chief said the city's shot-spotter system also detected shooting activity in the area.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vigil for 14-year-old friends killed in California ATV accident

WINTERS, Calif. - Hundreds of people gathered in Solano County to pay tribute to two 14-year-old boys who were killed in an ATV crash. The candlelight vigil on Friday was in honor of Michael Bazan and Noah Lichwa. The California Highway Patrol said they were killed Thursday when their All-Terrain...
WINTERS, CA
KRON4 News

Pittsburg man arrested on street with rifle, body armor

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — The Pittsburg Police Department arrested a man on Thursday morning who was walking down the street dressed in body armor and holding a rifle. Officers responded to the area of Arlington Drive around 8:30 a.m. to arrest the man. Police were informed of the suspect by his roommate, who called them […]
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Woman, 20, arrested for fight at El Cerrito HS

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office charged a 20-year-old woman for participating in a fight at El Cerrito High School. Liliana Gonzalez-Lopez of Richmond was charged with two felony counts of assault, the DA said on Thursday. Through an investigation, police determined that Gonzalez-Lopez punched a student multiple times and […]
EL CERRITO, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure

PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Pacifica have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of indecent exposure, the department announced on Friday. Nathan Barela is accused of exposing himself to customers at a business located in the 1300 block of Palmetto Avenue and he was arrested on Tuesday without incident, police said. Barela was arrested on […]
PACIFICA, CA
KRON4 News

Man severely injured in Alameda fireworks accident

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – A man is clinging to his life after being injured in an illegal fireworks accident in the East Bay. The incident is the Bay Area’s first major illegal fireworks injury of the summer holiday season.   “For fireworks to cause this type of injury, it would most likely have to be a […]
ALAMEDA, CA
NBC Bay Area

SF Home Invasion Leaves Elderly Man, Family Shaken

A home invasion robbery in San Francisco has left an elderly man and his family terrified and angry. The home invasion happened less than an hour after his daughter left for work during his daily nap Monday afternoon. 84-year-old De, who is hard of hearing, said he woke up to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

20-year-old, juvenile arrested in San Jose library stabbing, shooting

SAN JOSE – Two people, including a juvenile, were arrested Wednesday on attempted murder charges after a man was found shot and stabbed inside a library in East San Jose earlier this week.According to police, the victim was attacked at the Hillview Branch Library on Hopkins Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot and one stab wound.The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said. Investigators said the stabbing was gang-related."Based on the preliminary investigation, we do believe this is a gang-related shooting....
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested in connection with assault with coffee cup

(BCN)- San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday arrested a man in connection with an assault with a coffee cup. James Cook, 62, of Redwood City, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff’s office. On Friday at 10:02 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400 block of E. […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley police shooting of man armed with chain was within policy, BPD found

Last year’s Berkeley police shooting of a robbery suspect armed with a chain followed department policy, a BPD review board found, and resulted in no officer discipline. Officer Madison Albrandt shot Vincent Bryant on Jan. 2, 2021, when he raised the chain in a “cocking motion” and advanced on officers who were moving in to arrest him, BPD has said. According to police records and body-camera footage reviewed by Berkeleyside, the 51-year-old ignored multiple orders to drop the chain, which police have described as 13 feet long with heavy metal links. The bullet fractured his jaw but he survived.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver Who Intentionally Ran Over Homeless Man George Kouklis In Sacramento Convicted Of First-Degree Murder

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A driver who intentionally ran over homeless man George Kouklis in downtown Sacramento has been convicted of first-degree murder, prosecutors announced Friday. Deante Whitaker was also found guilty of the use of a deadly weapon. He is set to be sentenced on August 5 and faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life behind bars, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said. Deante Whitaker’s booking photo On August 24, 2019, Whitaker was driving on N. 16th Street near Capitol Casino when Kouklis walked in front of his car. Prosecutors said Whitaker stopped and yelled at Kouklis before driving away and circling the block. Whitaker returned moments later and spotted Kouklis standing at the same intersection, prosecutors said. He drove directly into Kouklis, launching him across multiple lanes of traffic. Kouklis, 60, suffered blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead the next day at the hospital. Whitaker was arrested more than a week later after he called to report that his license plates had been stolen.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting in Tenderloin leaves 54-year-old victim with life-threatening injuries

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood left a 54-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries early Thursday morning, according to police.The shooting was reported at 1:49 a.m. in the area of Turk and Taylor streets, where someone shot the man in the chest and then fled in a vehicle, police said.The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available later Thursday morning.San Francisco police have not released a detailed description of the suspect, who remains at large, and are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call their tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

Mission District Fatal Stabbing Under Investigation

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in the Mission District on Friday, June 3. The SFPD reported at approximately 6:32 p.m., officers from Mission Station responded to the area of 15th Street and South Van Ness Avenue about a report of a stabbing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman arrested after alleged attack on two students at El Cerrito High

EL CERRITO, Calif. - Police arrested a 20-year-old Richmond woman suspected of assaulting two students in a bathroom at El Cerrito High School. Liliana Gonzalez-Lopez surrendered Monday at the El Cerrito Police Department. The Contra Costa County District Attorney's office subsequently filed felony assault charges against Gonzalez-Lopez. The arrest follows...
EL CERRITO, CA

