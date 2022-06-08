ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police seek suspect in Fargo burglary, arson investigation

By Paul Jurgens
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO (KFGO) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a burglary and arson investigation. One suspect has been identified,...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Suspect in custody after robbery near Moorhead school

A Fargo man has been arrested in connection to a Moorhead robbery following a foot chase with police officers. According to the Moorhead Police Department, officers were called to a report of a disturbance near Horizon Middle School at around 7 p.m. Thursday. The victim told officers they had met...
MOORHEAD, MN
kfgo.com

Robbery suspect arrested in south Moorhead after fleeing police

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead police arrested a robbery suspect Thursday evening. Officers responded at 5:30 to the Horizon School area for a disturbance. A 911 caller said they met with a man they knew who took money from them and threatened to shoot the victim. The suspect fled on a bike and was later located at the intersection of 34th Street and 12th Avenue South. He then fled on foot and after a lengthy chase, he was taken into custody. The police didn’t find a gun.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Vehicle fire in West Fargo put out

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a truck to go up in flames. Crews were called to the 300 block of 23rd Ave. E. behind Costco around 11:25 a.m. on Friday, June 10. Shortly after responding, crews were able to put...
WEST FARGO, ND
trfradio.com

Thefts Reported from Rural Pennington County

A number of thefts have been reported to law enforcement in Thief River Falls from rural addresses. Two of the thefts were reported yesterday from the 17-thousand block of Center Street. According to the police report, an EZ GO golf cart was stolen from a residence in a call reported just after 2pm. A purse, and cash were taken from a vehicle in a call reported just after 10pm Thursday, less than a half mile from the previous call.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Police#Burglary#Second Person#Violent Crime#Timberland
kfgo.com

Finley man dies in Barnes County motorcycle accident

PILLSBURY, ND (KFGO) – A Finley man died after striking a semi head-on with his motorcycle Friday night. The accident happened about 2 miles southwest of Pillsbury on highway 26 just before 8. The motorcycle was heading eastbound when it lost control and slid into the westbound lane striking the truck. On impact, the motorcycle driver was ejected while the truck, with the bike dragging underneath, ended up in a ditch before being engulfed in flames.
FINLEY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man jailed, allegedly tied to crime spree in Polk County

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An East Grand Forks man is facing six new felony counts, with 5 of them related to theft or burglaries in the East Grand Forks area, and the other is for possessing meth. Court documents reveal 5 separate instances of burglaries dating...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A person riding a motorcycle, 33-year-old Jordan Schweitzer of Fargo, is hurt after a crash around noon on Friday. Fargo Police say Schweitzer was operating the motorcycle westbound on 12th Avenue N near Interstate 29. Clark Hamre, of Fergus Falls, was operating a bobtail International truck southbound on Interstate 29 and had turned westbound on 12th Avenue N. Police say Schweitzer approached the truck and laid the bike down, sliding into the truck. Schweitzer was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries. Clark wasn’t hurt. The crash remains under investigation by the ND Highway Patrol. At this point, no one has been charged.
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

Northwestern Minnesota Man Charged With Killing Wife Attempts Escape From Jail

Originally published June 10, 2022 PENNINGTON COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A northwestern Minnesota man who was charged for fatally stabbing his wife is accused of assaulting corrections officers during an attempted escape from jail. Eric Reinbold, 45, tried to escape on Saturday from the Pennington County Jail. Two corrections officers were sent to the hospital after the incident, according to documents. He was charged with first-degree assault, attempted escape from custody, and fourth-degree assault. According to the complaint, an officer was standing near a medication cart, asking if any inmates needed over-the-counter medications. Reinbold said he did, and came around the cart and...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- JUNE 10, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston made the following arrests. Seth Wallace Volker, 40, of Crookston, for 2nd-Degree DUI with two or more Aggravating Factors. Brandy Marie Duntz, 45, of East Grand Forks, for Probation Violation. Matthew Thomas Philyaw, 35, of Mentor, for Domestic Abuse. The Crookston Fire Department...
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash with semi in Barnes County

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Finley man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a semi near Pillsbury, which is about 30 minutes north of Valley City. The crash happened on Highway 26 just before 8 p.m. Friday. The motorcycle and the semi were both traveling on...
BARNES COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

1 dead in New York Mills vehicle accident

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a motor vehicle accident just south of New York Mills. Police say, on Friday at 11:12am, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a two-vehicle crash in the 34000 block of Co Hwy 67.
NEW YORK MILLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Structure fire in Bemidji, building and contents a total loss

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire located at 179 Gem Lane NE in the City of Bemidji. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story residential-type structure engulfed. Firefighters went into defensive mode and fought the fire from the exterior- they were on scene for around two hours.
BEMIDJI, MN
KNOX News Radio

MN murder suspect charged with attempted escape

A Minnesota man accused of murder now faces additional charges for attempted escape from custody. 45-year old Eric Reinbold will make his first appearance on the latest charge tomorrow (Friday) in Pennington County District Court. According to documents Reinbold is accused of threatening a correctional facility employee with a white...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
newsdakota.com

Finley Man Dies In Two Vehicle Crash Near Pillsbury ND

PILLSBURY, N.D. (NDHP) – A Finley man is dead following a motorcycle and semi crash just before 8pm on Friday, June 10th. The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) said the driver of a semi was westbound on Highway 26 from Highway 32. The driver of a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Highway 26. A mile west of Highway 32, the driver of the Harley lost control and the bike overturned sliding into westbound lane. The Harley struck the Peterbilt head on and the driver was ejected. The Peterbilt continued west and then entered the south ditch with the motorcycle stuck beneath. The Peterbilt started on fire and burned up in the south ditch facing south with the trailer facing west. The driver of the Peterbilt was not hurt. The driver of the Harley was pronounced dead at the scene.
PILLSBURY, ND
KNOX News Radio

Accident near MN lake injures two from Thompson

Authorities say two people from Thompson (ND) sustained minor injuries when their vehicle left a road northwest of Alexandria (MN) and went into a lake. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly before 2 PM today (Fri). A 9-1-1 caller said the vehicle left County Road 22...
THOMPSON, ND
kfgo.com

Candidate for Fargo mayor hurt in traffic crash

FARGO (KFGO) – A candidate for Fargo mayor was hospitalized following a traffic crash in south Fargo. A business associate of Michael Borgie said Borgie was hurt in a crash early Thursday morning while on his way to work. She said he was admitted to a Fargo hospital. She did not know the extent of his injuries but said he is expected to be okay. Police have not released any details on the crash.
FARGO, ND
trfradio.com

Piche Charged with 3rd Degree Criminal Damage to Property Following Incident at Justice Center

A Thief River Falls area man accused of attempted murder has been charged with 3rd Degree Criminal Damage to Property. Pennington County Jail Administrator David Casanova says 35 year old Paul Gregory Piche pushed a medication cart into a Correctional Officer at the Pennington County Justice Center on June 5th, 2022, causing more than $500 but not more than $1,000 damage to the cart. Investigators say Piche also rammed the medication cart against the entrance of “Alpha pod” at the Justice Center. A Correctional Officer used a taser on Piche, who then reportedly ran back into his cell, and closed the door. A Correctional Officer tells a Pennington County Investigator Piche became upset when they could not locate one of his medications.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
kroxam.com

EAST GRAND FORKS ARREST FLEEING MAN THAT FLED AND JUMPED INTO THE RED RIVER

On Friday, June 9, 2022, at approximately 3:21 a.m., East Grand Forks Police Department (EGFPD) Officer Parker Knaack was on routine patrol in Grand Forks, Polk County, Minnesota, when he observed a silver GMC pickup traveling eastbound on Demers Avenue. As he passed the pickup, Officer Knaack observed a lone male driver wearing a red sweatshirt. Officer Knaack observed that the pickup turned left onto 2nd Street N.W. and traveled northbound. Officer Knaack turned onto River Street N.W. and traveled northbound to the intersection with Patriotism Drive. At that time, Officer Knaack activated his radar, which indicated that the pickup was traveling 41 miles per hour in a 30-mile-per-hour speed zone. Officer Knaack further observed that as the pickup approached the intersection with 4th Street N.W., the pickup failed to come to a complete stop at the stop sign at that intersection, and then the pickup turned left without using its turn signal. Officer Knaack attempted to follow the pickup and catch up to it. Officer Knacck noted that the pickup was driving erratically and that he was not closing the distance on the pickup. Officer Knaack again activated his radar which indicated that the pickup was traveling 43 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour speed zone on River Road N.W. Officer Knaack then activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the pickup.
GRAND FORKS, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy