Everyone's Making Same Joke About Baker Mayfield Today

There is a new report that is saying the Miami Dolphins offered $100 million to Sean Payton which might imply Mike McDaniel’s future isn’t secure. The Sun-Sentinels Dave Hyde wrote an article saying that Stephen Ross offered Sean Payton $100 million to coach the Dolphins. We need to break that down a little bit and try to understand what that might mean for the future of Mike McDaniel if it means anything at all.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO