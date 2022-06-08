ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

Watch the Tram Car Please, Wildwood Kicks Off Summer 2022

By Phil Stilton
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WILDWOOD, NJ – Do you love those Wildwood days? Well, if you do, then...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

987thecoast.com

North Wildwood Announces Beach Closures for Weekend

North Wildwood city officials announced that city beaches between 10th and 17th avenues will be closed for the weekend to a sand moving project. Beaches north of 10th Avenue and south of 17th Avenue will be open. Lifeguards will begin protecting beaches daily starting Saturday. The post North Wildwood Announces...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
PennLive.com

3rd person in 2 weeks drowns at Wildwood-area beach

A man drowned Wednesday while swimming at a Wildwood beach — the third drowning in Cape May County in the past two weeks, authorities said. Wednesday’s drowning occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. when police received a 911 call for a swimmer in distress at the Youngs Avenue beach, the Wildwood Police Department announced Friday. When officers arrived along with members of the Wildwood Fire Department, the man had already been pulled from the water by two swimmers, and one beachgoer was trying to revive him by using CPR.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Caesar Rodney
morethanthecurve.com

Former Conshohocken residents open Outer Banks Boil Company in Ocean City, New Jersey

Former Conshohocken residents Pat and Lisa Traver opened the Outer Banks Boil Company at 1309 West Avenue in Ocean City, New Jersey on June 10th. The catering and to-go restaurant specializes in seafood boils and is part of a small chain that originated in Carolla, North Carolina. The company started as a college project and now has nine locations along the eastern seaboard.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
94.5 PST

Mercer County Splash Park Open This Weekend

Here's something fun to do with your kids this weekend. Grab your swimsuits, towels, and sunscreen and head to the Mercer County Park Splash Park. It will be open this weekend. Saturday, June 11th and Sunday, June 12th from noon - 5:45pm both days, if the weather stays nice. The...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Psssst… Hey, NJ — sneak across the river and check this out

Lambertville is one of the nicest towns you’ll ever come across in New Jersey. It’s picturesque, friendly, quaint and just plain beautiful. If you take a five-minute walk across the bridge over to Pennsylvania, however, you will find a much more amped up and lively version of a quaint river town. New Hope is legendary as LGBT-friendly, romantic, happening, and historic as well.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
Lite Rock 96.9

Tuckahoe Bike Shop Asks for Help After Getting Robbed

Tuckahoe Bike Shop, a popular South Jersey bike sales and service company with locations in Cape May and Atlantic County is asking for your help after being robbed. Thursday, Tuckahoe Bike Shop posted on Facebook to say they had experienced a robbery at their warehouse in Corbin City sometime after business hours Wednesday or early Thursday morning.
987thecoast.com

Couple Charged in Wildwood for Leaving Child in Car at Bar

A couple was charged by Wildwood Police for leaving a three month old child alone in a car while they patronized a local bar. City police charged 24 year old Voshon Poe-Cerdan of West Deptford and 23 year old Justina Wood of Swedesboro with the crime. The incident took place early Friday morning at a bar along Pacific Avenue. The infant was placed in temporary custody while the adults were processed.
WILDWOOD, NJ
downbeach.com

Atlantic City Police issue traffic advisory for Sunday, June 12

Atlantic City Police have issued a traffic advisory for Sunday, June 12 when the American Cancer Society’s 50th annual “Bridge to the Beach” Bikeathon rolls into town. The golden anniversary of the annual fundraiser celebrates cancer fighters who ride mile after mile to honor others, give hope and save lives. This year’s fundraising goal is $1.5 million.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

