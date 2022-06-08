Watch the Tram Car Please, Wildwood Kicks Off Summer 2022

A man drowned Wednesday while swimming at a Wildwood beach — the third drowning in Cape May County in the past two weeks, authorities said. Wednesday’s drowning occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. when police received a 911 call for a swimmer in distress at the Youngs Avenue beach, the Wildwood Police Department announced Friday. When officers arrived along with members of the Wildwood Fire Department, the man had already been pulled from the water by two swimmers, and one beachgoer was trying to revive him by using CPR.

WILDWOOD, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO