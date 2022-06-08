ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second arrest made for shooting at Hammond High graduation

By Victoria Cristina
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday, May 19, the sound of gunshots filled the air outside of the Hammond High graduation ceremony.

In the parking lot of the Southeastern Louisiana University Center, an altercation escalated when 20-year-old Trent Thomas pulled a gun and fired at least 10 shots, police say.

Three people were shot and one additional person was injured trying to escape the area.

Thomas is being charged with the following:

  • 3 counts of second-degree attempted murder
  • Possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone
  • Obstruction of justice
On June 8, it was announced that a second person has been arrested in connection to this shooting.

The name of the 15-year-old suspect will not be released because of their age.

They were arrested by the Hammond Police Department on June 7, and charged with the following:

  • Illegal Carry of a Weapon by a Juvenile
  • Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm
  • Possession of Heroin
  • Possession of Cocaine
  • Possession of Schedule I with Intent to Distribute
  • Resisting Arrest
According to Hammond Police Chief, Edwin Bergeron Jr., the altercation and shooting occurred after the graduation ceremony was complete.

This case is being investigated by the Hammond Police Department and Southeastern Police, with assistance from the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Police.

Whether this was a gang-related shooting or not is still under investigation at this time, said Chief Bergeron.

