Special Texas Senate Committee Schedules First Meeting Following Uvalde School Massacre

(AP) — State police say three people have been killed after at least a dozen vehicles collided in different spots during thunderstorms along heavily traveled Interstate 30 in southwestern Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reports the crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Friendship, Arkansas, about 50 miles southwest of Little Rock. Arkansas State Police troopers were working to account for all of the motorists involved. State police spokesman Bill Sadler tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the wrecks, which began with a two-vehicle collision that led to at least two other chain-reaction crashes, were weather-related.

FRIENDSHIP, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO