ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Special Texas Senate Committee Schedules First Meeting Following Uvalde School Massacre

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’ll be another two weeks before a special Texas Senate committee holds its first meeting to begin to recommend ways to stop mass shootings in the state. When...

www.kurv.com

Comments / 0

Related
kurv.com

Recounts Set For Next Week In District 28,15 Congressional Races

The recounts will be done next week for the primary runoff races in two congressional districts in the Rio Grande Valley. A manual recount will be conducted Wednesday in the District 15 race between Michelle Vallejo and Ruben Ramirez. Ramirez finished 30 votes behind after the May 24th election. There...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kurv.com

Judge Blocks Texas Investigating Families Of Trans Youth

A Texas judge has temporarily blocked the state from investigating families of transgender children who have received gender confirming care. The judge on Friday issued a temporary restraining order halting the state’s investigations of three families who sued. The order also prevents the state from opening any similar investigations against members of the LGBTQ advocacy group PFLAG Inc.
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Uvalde School Police Chief Defends Texas Shooting Response

(AP) — The Texas school police chief criticized for his actions during one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history says in his first extensive published comments that he didn’t consider himself the incident commander as the massacre unfolded. Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo told...
UVALDE, TX
kurv.com

Uvalde CISD Chief: I Tried To Save Lives

The South Texas school district police chief accused of delaying too long before confronting a gunman inside a classroom is swearing he tried to save lives. Uvalde Consolidated ISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo tells The Texas Tribune all he needed was a key to get into the Robb Elementary classroom last month. He says he didn’t bring any of his radios into the school because he thought they would slow him down.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
Mcallen, TX
Government
Uvalde, TX
Government
City
Mcallen, TX
kurv.com

Uvalde Superintendent Says District To Hire More Police

(AP) — The superintendent of the Texas school district where 19 students and two teachers were fatally shot says the district will hire more police officers in the fall but released no information about the investigation. During a sometimes contentious news conference Thursday, Uvalde school district officials said they...
UVALDE, TX
kurv.com

Uvalde School Where Shooting Happened Has Deep Roots In City

(AP) — As the small Texas city of Uvalde struggles to heal after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school, thoughts have also turned to making sure the school’s legacy as the place that was at the heart of a fight for the equal education of Mexican Americans over half a century ago is carried on.
UVALDE, TX
kurv.com

Uvalde Teacher Dedicated Herself To Family, Students

(AP) — Eva Mireles loved her dog, hiking and exercising. But mostly, she loved her family and her students. A funeral Mass was Friday for Mireles, who was killed May 24 when a gunman burst into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Texas. Nineteen children and teacher Irma Garcia also died in the attack. Relatives briefed by police have said the two teachers died trying to protect their students.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Hinojosa
Person
Greg Abbott
kurv.com

Demand For Guns Rising Following Mass Shootings

Demand for guns is rising following recent mass shootings. Aubrey Sanders, who runs gun shows in Texas, says he’s seeing a 60-to-70-percent increase in sales and has run out of booths for gun dealers. Sanders says everything from semiautomatic rifles to handguns are being snapped up. He says buyers...
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Justice Department Opens Probe Into Louisiana State Police

(AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is opening a sweeping civil rights investigation into the Louisiana State Police amid mounting evidence that the agency has looked the other way in the face of beatings of mostly Black men, including the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. Officials familiar with...
LOUISIANA STATE
kurv.com

AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Soars 25 Cents From Last Week

The Triple-A Texas Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Texas is four-65 a gallon for regular unleaded. That price is up 25-cents from a week ago, and is a dollar-90 higher than a year ago. The national average is four-99. The average price at the pump...
AUSTIN, TX
kurv.com

Extreme Heat For STX, SETX This Weekend

Extreme heat is expected for South Texas and Southeast Texas this weekend. National Weather Service forecasters say temperatures in the Hill Country and near San Antonio will be at least 97 with the Heat Index up to 108. Houston could see temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Massacre#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Democrats#Border Report Com#House
kurv.com

3 Dead After Arkansas Highway Crashes During Thunderstorms

(AP) — State police say three people have been killed after at least a dozen vehicles collided in different spots during thunderstorms along heavily traveled Interstate 30 in southwestern Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reports the crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Friendship, Arkansas, about 50 miles southwest of Little Rock. Arkansas State Police troopers were working to account for all of the motorists involved. State police spokesman Bill Sadler tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the wrecks, which began with a two-vehicle collision that led to at least two other chain-reaction crashes, were weather-related.
FRIENDSHIP, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy