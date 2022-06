PNC Bank at N. Hampton Road Robbed on Friday, June 10. DeSoto Police are seeking the public’s help with identifying the man responsible for the Friday, June 10th, late afternoon robbery of the PNC Bank at 225 N. Hampton Road. He is believed to be the same suspect who robbed a PNC Bank in Arlington, Tx on June 8th. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been notified and police stress that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

DESOTO, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO