WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — After the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Texas that took the lives of students and educators, school safety has been front of mind. We spoke with security consultants who specialize in school safety, at one of the safest schools in the state, the Lighthouse Academy, in Wikes-Barre.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO