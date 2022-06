The City of Great Bend is anticipating another large sum of funding to come their way from the federal government as an additional disbursement of COVID-19 pandemic relief. Last year it was announced that Great Bend would be awarded more than $2.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. An installment of $1.1 million came their way last summer and Great Bend expects the final disbursement of $1.1 million to arrive in July.

