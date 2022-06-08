ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah Guthrie reveals husband consulted for Johnny Depp before interviewing his lawyers

By Alexandra Steigrad
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8c0e_0g4gy92A00


“Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie interviewed Johnny Depp’s legal team on Wednesday’s show, moments after she revealed her husband is working as a consultant for them.

Guthrie spoke with Depp’s lawyers, Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew, about the buzzy, volatile defamation trial , which pitted Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

“And a quick disclosure, my husband has done consulting work for the Depp legal team, but not in connection with this interview,” Guthrie told viewers of the broadcast of the NBC News morning show.

Guthrie’s husband is Michael Feldman , a public relations consultant and former political advisor, who once worked for former Vice President Al Gore during his 2000 presidential campaign. Feldman, who works at pr firm FGS Global, declined to comment.

A rep for “Today” did not return requests for comment.

Depp sued the “Aquaman” actress for libel in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” The actor known for movies like “Edward Scissorhands” and “Donnie Brasco,” won the bombshell trial last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KUKNA_0g4gy92A00
Savannah Guthrie and her husband Michael Feldman attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles in March.
WireImage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43tlJi_0g4gy92A00
Johnny Depp’s lawyers Benjamin Chew (left) and Camille Vasquez (right) after the defamation trial.
Getty Images

Last week on “Today,” Gurthrie also interviewed Elaine Bredehoft , one of the lawyers who represented Heard in the defamation case. She also anchored NBC News’ special coverage of the trial when the jury reached its verdict on June 1.

The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and another $5 million in punitive damages. Those damages were lowered to $350,000 in accordance with Virginia law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ttDh_0g4gy92A00
Guthrie recently interviewed one of Amber Heard’s lawyers for “Today” after the explosive verdict.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The jury also found Depp guilty of defaming Heard for a statement made by his lawyer, who said Heard’s claim of sexual abuse was a “hoax.” The actress was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

New York Post

