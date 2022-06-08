Celtics vs. Warriors odds, prediction: Who wins Game 3 of 2022 NBA finals?

In advance of Warriors vs. Celtics Game 3 tonight, Brandon Anderson of The Action Network is here to share his best bet for the contest (video above).

The Celtics arrive back in Boston as consensus three-and-a-half point favorites after dropping Game 2 . For Anderson, he believes the Celtics are worthy favorites and is happy to lay the points with the hosts in Game 3, which will tip off at 9:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden (the game will air on ABC).

His reasoning? The Celtics’ key role players have better splits at home and should be able to outpace Warriors pieces that perform worse away from home.

“Golden State’s young guys — guys like Jordan Poole — have been way better at home,” Anderson says.

Plus, the Celtics have historically performed very well when coming off a loss. Since January 29th, the Celtics are 11-1 straight up when coming off a loss and are winning by an average of 15 points/game. Just in the playoffs, the Celtics are a perfect 6-0 both straight up and against the spread when coming off a loss. In those six games, it’s covered by an average of 14 points/game.

Jayson Tatum Getty Images

On the flip-side, the Warriors have performed slightly below-average when coming off a victory in the playoffs.

In 13 such contests, Golden State is only 6-7 against the spread off a victory and is only 3-6 in the last two rounds. Additionally, when the venue flips and Golden State has to travel after a win, it is only 2-5 against the spread.

For all those reasons, Anderson expects the Celtics offense to come out with added motivation as it claims a pivotal third game in the NBA Finals.

Celtics -3.5 , -110 ( Caesars )