BGC Partners plans crypto exchange by Q1 2023, says CEO

Tesla intends to split its stock 3-to-1, as revealed in an SEC filing after the stock market closed Friday. Much speculation has surrounded the split ratio since the electric-vehicle maker originally announced its intentions to split its stock, at the end of March. To complete the split, shareholders will have to vote to approve a measure to increase the total allowable share count, at the annual meeting on Aug. 4.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO