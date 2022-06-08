BGC Partners plans crypto exchange by Q1 2023, says CEO

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Shares in China e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding have been on a wild overnight ride, chasing conflicting reports on whether Chinese regulators will reverse their block on Alibaba financial affiliate Ant Group’s $34 billion IPO.
ZURICH, June 9 (Reuters) - State Street Corp (STT.N) said on Thursday it is not looking to buy Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), in its first outright dismissal of a Wednesday morning report that it was seeking a deal. U.S.-listed shares in Credit Suisse were last trading down 3.7% after falling as...
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said Sabra Health Care REIT Inc SBRA has an 8.5% yield and “a really terrific management team.” She added, “I think they’re just getting back on stable footing. So, now is the time to buy it.”
The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
Investors should brace for continued upheaval in the global markets, according to Morgan Stanley's co-president, as the era of low interest rates and cheap debt grinds to a halt. Ted Pick, the head of institutional securities at the investment bank, warned the stock market could experience continued bouts of volatility...
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller believes we'll be in a bear market for some time and recession is coming. "I assume, and pretty strongly, soon we're going to have a recession sometime in 2023," he said. Druckenmiller said his forecast is based on the Fed's approach to fighting inflation.
(Kitco News) The U.S. dollar will inevitably come to a clash with crypto for the reserve currency status, said Chess Grandmaster and Avast Security Ambassador Garry Kasparov. Kasparov sees the U.S. dollar losing its reserve currency status with time as more people embrace crypto for its independence. He spoke at the Consensus 2022 conference being held in Austin this week.
The US is going to dodge a recession, at least in the near term, according to JPMorgan Asset Management. JPMAM strategist Mike Bell said the massive increase in US consumer savings is the key factor that will support the economy. JPMorgan's internal data shows how Americans have built up a...
Shares of Futu Holdings Ltd FUTU holdings drifted lower on Friday after a big week for the Chinese online brokerage platform. Futu shares surged after the company reported first-quarter earnings and revenue beats, and the big earnings report landed Futu a Wall Street double upgrade on Friday. The Futu Analyst:...
Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn told investors that gold's price will likely continue to rise. The Federal Reserve is only "bluffing" as it tightens monetary policy to curb inflation, Einhorn said. Gold is up 1.8% this year and currently trades at just under $1,850 an ounce.
Tesla intends to split its stock 3-to-1, as revealed in an SEC filing after the stock market closed Friday. Much speculation has surrounded the split ratio since the electric-vehicle maker originally announced its intentions to split its stock, at the end of March. To complete the split, shareholders will have to vote to approve a measure to increase the total allowable share count, at the annual meeting on Aug. 4.
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bridgewater's Karen Karniol-Tambour, co-chief investment officer for sustainability, said on Thursday that the U.S. stock market has not yet priced in an economic slowdown in the United States. "Profits are extremely high and it seems very unlikely they can remain this high at unprecedented levels forever,"...
CNBC’s Tanvir Gill spoke to Mohnish Pabrai, value investor and managing partner of Pabrai Investment Funds, on his current market outlook, his playbook on what to buy and what to avoid. Pabrai also shared his strategy around tech volatility. Pabrai is an ardent disciple of Warren Buffett and closely follows Buffett’s principles on value investing and capital allocation.
Private equity firms, having largely tapped out fundraising with institutional investors, are now turning to individual investors. The firms see great potential in bringing in money for their funds from these investors. It looks like there’s plenty of runway, especially among wealthy investors. Individuals around the world with at...
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. DocuSign (DOCU) – The electronic-signature technology company's stock plunged 26.1% in the premarket after its quarterly profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts. DocuSign had previously warned that a return to post-Covid working conditions could cut into its business.
When there's not enough of anything, everything gets more expensive, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. But eventually, things get so expensive they stop selling. Today we learned that Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report has a glut of hard goods like appliances and TVs. And while that's bad news for Target, it's a welcome sign for consumers and investors.
Comments / 0