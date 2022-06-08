ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

Ellsworth, Bucksport earn top seeds in postseason baseball tournaments

By Staff
Ellsworth American
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELLSWORTH — With the regular season a recent memory, Hancock County high school baseball teams are looking to swing for the fences and put together deep postseason runs in their regional tournaments. In Class B North, Ellsworth (15-1, 166.2500 Heal Points) finished first and Mount Desert Island (8-8,...

www.ellsworthamerican.com

92.9 The Ticket

#8 Winslow Softball Shocks #1 Nokomis 6-3

The #8 Winslow Black Raiders shocked the #1 Nokomis Warriors 6-3 in the Class B North Quarterfinals on Friday afternoon, June 10th in Newport. Winslow scored 2 runs in the top of the 1st and added 2 more runs in the 4th and 5th innings. Nokomis rallied in the 6th and 7th but it was too little too late.
WINSLOW, ME
foxbangor.com

Mt. Ararat graduate Manuel becomes third Mainer to qualify for U.S. Open

PURCHASE, NY – Next weekend, Topsham native Caleb Manuel’s childhood dreams will come to fruition. “It’s a dream as a kid to play in it, it hasn’t hit me yet and it probably won’t for a while,” Manuel said. “I’ve been putting on the green at Brunswick saying ‘This is to win the U.S. Open,’ and this was to qualify for the U.S, Open.”
TOPSHAM, ME
Ellsworth American

Photos: Ellsworth High School Graduation 2022

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth High School Class of 2022 graduated June 10 at Del Luce Stadium. See more graduation photos at https://ellsworthamerican.smugmug.com/Ellsworth-High-School-Graduation-2022/.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Z107.3

The 2022 Maine Lobster Boat Races Schedule Is Here

If you are looking for summer fun out near the water, this is for you! Watch the fastest boats race on the Maine Coast!. Summer here in Maine kicks into high gear with the 2022 Lobster Boat Races. The Maine Lobster Boat Racing Association circuit starts in Boothbay and ends in Portland, drawing people from all over the state of Maine up and down the coast.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - There’s nothing sweeter than that new car smell, right?. Unless that new car the sweet smell is coming from... is free!. Bangor’s Brian and Kaylee Goodie are the winners of Toyota’s “Great Outdoors Giveaway” and a brand new 2022 Toyota 4Runner.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

How To Find Out If You Were Selected For A Moose Permit

The moose lottery drawing is this weekend. If you can't make it to the festivities, here's how to find out if you were picked. Saturday, June 11, in in the town of Jackman, the names of winning applicants will be drawn for moose hunting permits. Those drawn will have the privilege to hunt for moose this season. The first-ever Jackman Region Moose Lottery Festival will celebrate the region’s outdoor sporting and forest products heritage, in conjunction with the lottery drawing.
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Child Run Over By Tractor In Central Maine

We're hearing that a child has been airlifted to the hospital after being run over by a tractor at a residence on Jackman Way, (just off of Campground Road) in Livermore Falls, Maine. According to WMTW, the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office is reporting that the child, that some reports indicate...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
townline.org

Erskine Academy announces top ten seniors, class of 2022

Erskine Academy, in South China, has announced the Class of 2022 Top Ten Seniors. Valedictorian is Mackenzie Roderick, daughter of Melissa Vail, of Augusta, and Mike Roderick, of China. Throughout her four years at Erskine, Mackenzie has participated in such activities as Student Council, National Honor Society, the EA Leadership Team, math team, soccer, basketball, and she has completed over 100 hours of community service projects. Mackenzie is a four-year honor roll recipient and has received awards of distinction in Spanish, statistics, and calculus, and she has been a Senior of the Trimester award recipient. Mackenzie is also a Maine Principal’s Association Award recipient, a George Eastman Young Leaders Award recipient, and has served as President of the Class of 2022. Mackenzie plans to attend the University of Southern Maine to study Biology.
CHINA, ME
newscentermaine.com

Dike Newell Elementary fire in Bath

Viewer William Rankins sent NEWS CENTER Maine pictures of a fire at Dike Newell Elementary in Bath. He said it started late Friday, June 10. Viewer William Rankins sent NEWS CENTER Maine pictures of a fire at Dike Newell Elementary in Bath. He said it started late Friday, June 10.
BATH, ME
townline.org

LIFE ON THE PLAINS: An icon on lower Main Street

This is the beginning of a series of articles on growing up on The Plains, in Waterville, in the 1950s and 1960s. The Plains was a flat area along the Kennebec River that stretched from the end of lower Main St., south toward Grove St., and slightly beyond to Couture softball field. I was born into a French-Canadian Catholic family, in the south end of Waterville.
WATERVILLE, ME
WGME

Child run over by tractor in Livermore Falls

Livermore Falls (WGME) -- The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office tells CBS 13 a child was run over by a tractor Saturday afternoon. Officials say the incident happened at a property at Jackman Way off of Campground Road. They say two children were playing on a tractor when one of the...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
Ellsworth American

Hancock County divorces

The following divorces were granted in Ellsworth District Court:. Paula T. Hogan, Brooklin and Michael E. Tareila, Brooklin. Married Dec. 25, 1991, at Old Saybrook, Conn. Shawn L. Trojano, Orland and Julie A. Trojano, Bucksport. Married Sept. 18, 1999, at Northeast Harbor. Audrey K. Means, Blue Hill and Ralston H....
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Kendall Jay Ross, obituary

ROCKLAND — Kendall Jay Ross, 37, died unexpectedly, Saturday, June 4, 2022 from injuries sustained in a workplace accident. Born in Portland, September 12, 1984, he was the son of Jay and Kristin Blood Ross. He was educated locally, graduating from Rockland District High School, Class of 2003 and attended the Mid-Coast School of Technology studying Architecture. During that time, he was able to use his skill set to volunteer and make renovations to the aging North Haven School.
ROCKLAND, ME
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of June 9

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police arrested two people June 3 in Lincoln in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in Township 8, north of Danforth, on May 29. Troopers Keith York, Jake Ferland, Josh Lander and officers from Troop E arrested Rian Moore, 35, of Danforth on charges of manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Red Knights to honor late member’s final wish

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Red Knights biker group will be honoring one of their late member’s final wishes Sunday. Before he passed away, Merlon Sylvester, more commonly known as Junior, asked that after his death his estate be gifted to the Children’s Miracle Network. The Red Knights...
BANGOR, ME

