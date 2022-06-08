Ellsworth, Bucksport earn top seeds in postseason baseball tournaments

Erskine Academy, in South China, has announced the Class of 2022 Top Ten Seniors. Valedictorian is Mackenzie Roderick, daughter of Melissa Vail, of Augusta, and Mike Roderick, of China. Throughout her four years at Erskine, Mackenzie has participated in such activities as Student Council, National Honor Society, the EA Leadership Team, math team, soccer, basketball, and she has completed over 100 hours of community service projects. Mackenzie is a four-year honor roll recipient and has received awards of distinction in Spanish, statistics, and calculus, and she has been a Senior of the Trimester award recipient. Mackenzie is also a Maine Principal’s Association Award recipient, a George Eastman Young Leaders Award recipient, and has served as President of the Class of 2022. Mackenzie plans to attend the University of Southern Maine to study Biology.

CHINA, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO