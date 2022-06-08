ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo Has ‘Big Ideas’ for Her Amazon Deal, Addresses Whether She’d Collaborate With Harry Styles

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Lizzo is dishing on everything from her first-look deal with Amazon to her friendship with Harry Styles in a new interview posted on Tuesday (June 7).

Speaking to Variety , the singer opened up about the inspiration behind her new Prime Video series, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls , which showcases the pop star on her search for plus-size dancers to join her on her upcoming Special tour . “I wanted to change the lives of the girls on my show, and my own life, and the lives of the people who watched it,” she told the publication. “So many people have watched and pointedly decided to speak to themselves better. To listen to and love their bodies. That is the greatest award anyone can ever hope for.”

However, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is just the beginning. Lizzo revealed later during the chat she shot something top-secret recently as part of her exclusive first-look deal with the studio. “I can’t wait for it to come out. I can’t talk about it, but I’m so excited,” she said. “It’s scripted. I have so many ideas … It’s just timing. We gotta make sure the time is right and that we can pull it off, because I got big ideas, honey. There’s nothing small about me.”

Lizzo also spoke about her growing friendship with Harry Styles, who brought her out as a surprise guest during his headlining slot during the second weekend of Coachella in April. “I don’t know,” she exclaimed of a possible collaboration between herself and the Harry’s House singer. “I didn’t even know I was doing Coachella! He’s so good at what he does, and he’s just the kindest person. Anything’s possible. If I fit into his plan, honey, I’m there.”

In the meantime, Lizzo’s upcoming fourth album Special is set to be released July 15 via Nice Life/Atlantic Records. She’ll also be getting her very own documentary on HBO Max later this year.

The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert looks fierce in black leather alongside husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert put on a show-stopping display on Wednesday night at the Time 100 Gala in New York City. The country music singer looked sensational in a black off-the-shoulder dress that hugged her curves. Miranda’s gown featured a faux leather bust and straps that highlighted her decolletage, and she completed her look with diamond jewelry and strappy heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Elton John & Dua Lipa’s ‘Cold Heart’ Hits New Milestone Atop Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart

Elton John and Dua Lipa‘s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” earns a 34th week at No. 1 on Billboard’s multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart (dated June 11). With its latest week on top, it passes Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey’s “The Middle” (33 weeks at No. 1, 2018) for the second-most time spent at No. 1 since the chart began in January 2013. Only Marshmello and Bastille’s “Happier” has led longer: for 69 weeks in 2018-20.
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Kanye West & XXXTentacion’s ‘True Love’ Debuts in Top 5 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart

Kanye West and the late XXXTentacion score a top 10 debut on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart as “True Love” starts at No. 5 on the list dated June 11. The song was originally on West’s Donda 2 album, which was released in February exclusively on West’s stem player device. It was then distributed widely on streaming services and digital retailers via Bad Vibes Forever/Columbia Records on May 27, one day after an XXXTentacion documentary, Look at Me, premiered on Hulu.
MUSIC
Billboard

Britney Spears’ Wedding Reception Included a Recreation of 2003 VMAs Kiss With Madonna

Click here to read the full article. Something old, something new, something borrowed, something to talk about. Britney Spears gave the guests at her wedding to Sam Asghari on Thursday night (June 9) a little of all four when she recreated her legendary kiss with Madonna from the 2003 MTV VMAs during the reception. Pictures of the lip lock repeat revealed Spears, 40, in a low-cut, fringe-sleeved red minidress leaning in to touch lips with the 63-year-old pop icon, who smooched back while wearing a brightly colored wrap dress. The kiss was a callback to the time the pair surprised the...
CELEBRITIES
