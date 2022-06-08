Lizzo Has ‘Big Ideas’ for Her Amazon Deal, Addresses Whether She’d Collaborate With Harry Styles

Click here to read the full article.

Lizzo is dishing on everything from her first-look deal with Amazon to her friendship with Harry Styles in a new interview posted on Tuesday (June 7).

Speaking to Variety , the singer opened up about the inspiration behind her new Prime Video series, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls , which showcases the pop star on her search for plus-size dancers to join her on her upcoming Special tour . “I wanted to change the lives of the girls on my show, and my own life, and the lives of the people who watched it,” she told the publication. “So many people have watched and pointedly decided to speak to themselves better. To listen to and love their bodies. That is the greatest award anyone can ever hope for.”

However, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is just the beginning. Lizzo revealed later during the chat she shot something top-secret recently as part of her exclusive first-look deal with the studio. “I can’t wait for it to come out. I can’t talk about it, but I’m so excited,” she said. “It’s scripted. I have so many ideas … It’s just timing. We gotta make sure the time is right and that we can pull it off, because I got big ideas, honey. There’s nothing small about me.”

Lizzo also spoke about her growing friendship with Harry Styles, who brought her out as a surprise guest during his headlining slot during the second weekend of Coachella in April. “I don’t know,” she exclaimed of a possible collaboration between herself and the Harry’s House singer. “I didn’t even know I was doing Coachella! He’s so good at what he does, and he’s just the kindest person. Anything’s possible. If I fit into his plan, honey, I’m there.”

In the meantime, Lizzo’s upcoming fourth album Special is set to be released July 15 via Nice Life/Atlantic Records. She’ll also be getting her very own documentary on HBO Max later this year.