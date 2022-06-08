ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Black Adam’ Trailer Breakdown: All Kneel Before Teth-Adam

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC and Warner Bros. have finally unleashed the full trailer for Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson as the titular anti-hero. The trailer is everything we could expect, with Johnson mowing down his enemies while wearing the black and yellow suit that’s so iconic in the comic books. The trailer also introduces...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Collider

Every Russo Brothers Movie, Ranked According to IMDb

The Russo Brothers have an impressive list of credits to their name. They’ve played their hand at comedy, drama, and have been welcomed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with open arms – making an impression as the creative masterminds behind some of Marvel’s best and most significant movies.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Unscripted MCU Scenes That Turned Out Amazing

Acting doesn't solely rely on reading words from a script. Sometimes what makes a scene funnier, more sentimental, and generally richer on the big screen is its unconventionality and every element of surprise that comes with it. With incredible actors like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth, who are clearly masters at improv, it surely hasn't been hard for the MCU to deliver plenty of solid unexpected content throughout the films.
MOVIES
Collider

'Ms. Marvel's New Powers, A New Decade 'For All Mankind,' & Rebooting 'Jurassic Park'?

Between Becky 2 breaking news, much-antipicated new season updates from our favorite shows like What We Do in the Shadows, exclusive interviews with Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow, and more, this week has been packed with exciting updates. In case you missed them, here are the best of the best stories on Collider this past week.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Nope' Trailer Gives a Closer Look at the Alien Threat in Jordan Peele's Latest Horror Film

Now that the premiere of Jordan Peele’s newest film Nope is closer than ever, it’s finally time we got some answers as to what the story is all about. In earlier promotional materials and footage, all we knew was that the movie centers around a threat from above, but the new trailer fully reveals what that is and how the people down below react to it. The horror film is set to premiere in late July.
MOVIES
Aldis Hodge
Dwayne Johnson
Pierce Brosnan
Collider

'The Old Guard 2' Adds Uma Thurman and Henry Golding

Netflix's highly anticipated sequel to The Old Guard has just added two big names to the call sheet. Ahead of filming The Old Guard 2, Netflix has announced that Uma Thurman and Henry Golding will be joining the project in undisclosed roles. The pair join the previously announced returning cast which includes Charlize Theron, Kiki Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The films are based on the graphic novel series of the same name created by Greg Ruka and Leandro Fernández.
MOVIES
Collider

James Bond: 10 Iconic 007 Stunts That Live Rent Free In Fans' Heads

Long before Tom Cruise sought to outdo himself in each Mission: Impossible film he made, piling incredible stunt sequence upon incredible stunt sequence, film franchises like James Bond created and captured some of the most fantastic and practically done stunts put to film. And while the Academy has yet to...
MOVIES
Collider

Every 'Ms. Marvel' Episode 1 Comics Easter Eggs, Revealed

Editor's Note: The following contains Ms. Marvel Episode 1 spoilers. Ms. Marvel debuted on Disney+ just this week, but it’s already given MCU fans plenty to chew on, given how jam packed it is with Easter Eggs. While the most recent MCU series Moon Knight all but ignored the rest of the Marvel universe to focus on Marc Spector’s (Oscar Isaac) story entirely, Ms. Marvel is relishing its position as a series able to comment on the events of the MCU from almost an outsider’s perspective. This is why fan girl Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is our window into all things established about the superheroes in the Marvel world, and why the first episode is an MCU Easter Egg feast for the ages.
TV SERIES
#The Justice League#Red Tornado#Thanagarian
Collider

10 Best, Show-Stealing Movie Supporting Performances That Overshadowed the Lead

A good supporting acting performance is often as important as a good lead in movies. The leading actor or actress will be the main element that carries the story to the finish line. Still, the supporting cast is often responsible for making that journey more meaningful, compelling, and entertaining. Throughout...
MOVIES
Collider

The 10 Biggest Summer Blockbuster Flops, Ranked

Summer blockbusters always seem to be crowd-pleasers. The movies know precisely what the people want when they hit the theaters as the temperatures soar outside. It might not be the next Citizen Kane or bring home the Palme d'Or, but most moviegoers want to feel like they get their money's worth with their ticket. Since most production companies save their sure-fire hits for the summer, most of the films that hit theaters should at least be entertaining...right?
MOVIES
Collider

How Ridley Scott’s Retro-Futurism in 'Blade Runner' Predicted Our Now

As Ridley Scott's Blade Runner turns 40, it's tempting to focus on those things its imagined 21st Century society didn't get right: flying cars, life-like androids, and off-world colonies are markedly absent from our everyday lives. Yet the visionary brilliance of Scott, realized in conjunction with a production team that included "visual futurist" Syd Mead, lies in the technological details and philosophical problems it predicts for the future. While you might not be jumping into a flying car anytime soon, if you've edited a digital image, worked from home, or undergone psychometric testing in the last few years, you've experienced your own bit of Blade Runner.
MOVIES
Collider

9 Movie Soundtracks That Live Rent Free In Our Head

When you're a cinephile it's easy to find something worthy of appreciation in every cinematic offering. Be it a single, powerful shot or a memorable line delivery, even movies considered total train wrecks (like Tommy Wiseau's comically terrible The Room) have garnered cult appreciation over time. Although some visual offerings can be lackluster, there's always one thing that can save them: a killer soundtrack.
MOVIES
Collider

'Nanook of the North' at 100: How Documentaries Can Warp Reality

It’s rare for any documentary to come out and not have it be greeted with dubiousness over its authenticity. By its very nature, the documentary is meant to convey the idea that we’re watching reality as it exists, oftentimes unfolding in real-time before the eyes of both a filmmaking crew and the audience. However, documentaries ranging from Exit Through the Gift Shop to The Jinx have often come under fire regarding just how truthful or authentic their stories really are. Part of why this uncertainty is so persistent is that documentaries are largely built on the back of an influential feature that was largely a fabrication. Robert Flaherty’s 1922 film Nanook of the North was the birth of the modern documentary, but also the birth of falsehoods being passed along as facts within this mold of filmmaking.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

10 Disney Movies That Were Actually Made For Adults

Disney has always given children and adults some wonderment to look forward to. Even though the world might seem bleak at times, a little Disney magic can work wonders. Not only are the animated features made (sometimes ostensibly) for children, some of them are certainly aimed for adults as well. When watching Disney films from your childhood as an adult, fans are able to connect differently to the story.
MOVIES
Collider

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial: Why E.T. and Elliot’s Bond Still Captivates Us 40 Years Later

When Steven Spielberg made E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial he described the film as a reflection of his childhood and the epitome of his inner child. The story of the film is nothing overly complex, but that is the point. The story of a young boy, Elliot (Henry Thomas), befriending an alien, and making him a part of his family with his older brother Michael (Robert MacNaughten) and younger sister Gertie (Drew Barrymore), is one everyone knows and loves.
MOVIES
Collider

Does 'Jurassic World Dominion' Have an End Credits Scene?

Editor's Note: The following contains Jurassic World Dominion spoilers.Jurassic World Dominion hits theaters this week, bringing two generations of dino lovers together as director Colin Trevorrow puts an end to the trilogy he helped build since the release of 2015’s Jurassic World. In the threequel, we’ll get to learn what happened with Owen (Chris Pratt), Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard), and Maisie (Isabella Sermon) in a world filled to the bring with pre-historical creatures. Nevertheless, Jurassic World Dominion also brings back the original team of heroes composed of Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and wisecracking mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum). So, there’s plenty of reason to run to theaters, and every fan will want to enjoy the sequel until its last frame.
MOVIES
Collider

How the Pink Ranger, Team Rocket, and Jigglypuff Helped Forge My Queer Identity

“Pterodactyl!” I screamed. It was “morphin’ time” during our game of Power Rangers and, just like the characters in the show, we had to shout the name of the dinosaur spirit that gave us our morphing powers. My choice of dinosaur stopped the game. My friends, all young boys, were confused. They all asked some variation of, “Why did you pick the girl one?” I am sure I tried to offer some sort of logical response about how there were more of us than there were boy rangers, but I ended up just shouting, “Tyrannosaurus,” and the game carried on as normal. But their question continued to circle my mind. Why did I choose the Pink Ranger?
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

10 DreamWorks Animated Movies That Are Better Than Most Disney Ones

When we consider mainstream animated filmmaking, it would be practically foolish to imagine that any other entity besides Disney stands at the very top of the game. And there are no shortage of reasons as to why that is. Nearly a century now of musicals, fairy tales, and the occasional offbeat story have secured the Mickey Mouse Company's reputation as a cinematic powerhouse, specifically in the realm of animation.
MOVIES
Collider

Why 'The Quarry' Game Is an Homage to Horror Movies for Better and Worse

The new choose-your-own-adventure horror game, The Quarry, is a creation that had its work cut out for it. It’s coming off previous releases from Supermassive Games such as the beloved Until Dawn and the bewitching yet inconsistent The Dark Pictures Anthology. The game developer has carved out a reputation for leaning into the cinematic, growing more expansive with each new entry increasingly blurring the line between games and movies. Most central to this is how they openly draw from the horror genre, both in terms of atmosphere and narrative conventions, which can become rather interesting when taken in its own unique direction. All of this brings us to their most recent work in The Quarry which wears its influences on its sleeve to mixed results. It tells a story predominantly set at a summer camp as a group of oblivious camp counselors want to head home only for circumstances to force them to stay one final night. Despite warnings to not go outside and stay indoors for safety, they soon find themselves caught up in escalating situations of horror many of them might not survive.
VIDEO GAMES

