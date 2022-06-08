‘Black Adam’ Trailer Breakdown: All Kneel Before Teth-Adam

Editor's Note: The following contains Jurassic World Dominion spoilers.Jurassic World Dominion hits theaters this week, bringing two generations of dino lovers together as director Colin Trevorrow puts an end to the trilogy he helped build since the release of 2015’s Jurassic World. In the threequel, we’ll get to learn what happened with Owen (Chris Pratt), Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard), and Maisie (Isabella Sermon) in a world filled to the bring with pre-historical creatures. Nevertheless, Jurassic World Dominion also brings back the original team of heroes composed of Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and wisecracking mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum). So, there’s plenty of reason to run to theaters, and every fan will want to enjoy the sequel until its last frame.
Comments / 0