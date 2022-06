Grand Rapids' Brian Vander Ark of the Verve Pipe was pulled over for an infraction, can he sing his way out of it?. I'm not sure where this traffic encounter took place, but it begins with Brian singing the key line to the Verve Pipe's 1997 emo smash hit "The Freshmen." The officer then thanks Brian and adds "I've always liked that song, thanks so much for doing that for me." After a brief pause, the officer then says "Please report to court within the next 14 days. Drive safely."

