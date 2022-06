Richmond County, N.C. — The ribbon was cut Friday morning at Fort Bragg's Camp Mackall on the largest floating solar plant plant in the Southeast. Two acres of Big Muddy Lake are covered with a floating array of solar panels, a collaboration between Fort Bragg, Duke Energy and Ameresco, the company who built it. The project is the first of its kind for the military, and it is part of Fort Bragg's overall plan to become more energy efficient and eco-friendly to the land on which soldiers train.

FORT BRAGG, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO