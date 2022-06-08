ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

New York Public Library summer programming includes games, prizes and a massive book giveaway

By Ann Marie Barron
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York Public Library (NYPL) on Thursday, June 9, will launch its Summer at the Library initiative — including events, prizes and the biggest book giveaway ever in its history. The NYPL, which serves the Bronx, Manhattan and Staten Island, announced that...

