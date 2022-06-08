ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

There’s high promise for the future of the Cubs starting rotation

By Michael Brakebill
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently, the Chicago Cubs starting rotation sits 24th in MLB in terms of ERA with a 4.24 mark. Considering the Cubs are 12th in runs per game at 4.45 and the bullpen has been among the best in the NL until quite recently, (currently 15th in the Senior Circuit) it’s safe...

cubbiescrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: MLB Umpire Made Horrific Strike Call Today

One MLB umpire decided to make a lot of people mad on Thursday afternoon. The home plate umpire was calling balls and strikes for the Dodgers-White Sox game when Dylan Cease threw a perfect pitch over the plate. It was a strike in every strike zone, but the ump thought it was a ball.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Yankees view 1 team as biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees are a favorite to win it all this year, but they may already be scoping out the competition for the offseason. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Yankees view the San Francisco Giants as the biggest threat to sign All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge. The 30-year-old slugger was born in Linden, Calif. (less than 100 miles from San Francisco) and attended college at nearby Fresno State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in...
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

Yankees manager Aaron Boone drops key Aroldis Chapman injury update

The New York Yankees’ bullpen has stepped up despite a flurry of injuries early on in the year. Despite not having Chad Green, Luis Gil, and Aroldis Chapman due to injury, the Yankees’ relievers stepped up and have helped to keep the good times rolling while their teammates are on the mend. Manager Aaron Boone provided a key update on Chapman’s injury on Thursday, indicating that the flamethrowing closer would be headed for a bullpen session later this week ahead of a potential return to the mound in the near future, per Marly Rivera.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

These 3 Yankees are projected to make the All-Star team

There is an argument to be made that the entire New York Yankees starting rotation should be considered All-Stars. However, it is unlikely that the entire group will gain enough votes to make the team. Voting for the All-Star game began on Wednesday, and given how successful the Yankees have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Pro Hockey Rumors

Alex DeBrincat not expected to remain with Blackhawks amid rebuild

The Chicago Blackhawks are committed to a full rebuild now that Kyle Davidson has taken over as general manager. He has said so on several occasions and proved his intentions by trading 23-year-old forward Brandon Hagel for a haul of assets. Franchise icons like Jonathan Toews have openly wondered about what that means for their future with the organization, as a complete teardown appears to be on the way.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

White Sox OF Eloy Jimenez suffers brutal setback in rehab from leg injury

The Chicago White Sox entered the 2022 baseball season with extremely high expectations. Not only were they favored to win the American League Central division, but also were among the most likely to win the World Series. Unfortunately for Chicago, the season has not gone as planned so far. Much of that has had to do with injuries. On Thursday, the White Sox were dealt another blow on the injury front.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs#Nl#Cardinals
FanSided

NBA Draft Rumors: Wizards shopping No. 10 pick?

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Washington Wizards are exploring the idea of shopping their first-round draft pick. With the NBA Finals nearing its conclusion, that means the Draft is only a short time away. The 2022 NBA Draft takes place on Thursday, June 23 live from Barclays Center from Brooklyn, N.Y. One of the most exciting portions of the event is when trades take place. Could one team be looking to move out of their spot?
NBA
Hoops Rumors

2022 NBA offseason preview: Chicago Bulls

The 2021 trade deadline acquisition of Nikola Vucevic didn’t have an immediate impact on the Bulls' on-court results, and there were some raised eyebrows when the deal ultimately cost the team the No. 8 overall pick that became Franz Wagner. That trade was just the first in a series of moves the front office had up its sleeve to turn the team back into a contender.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Ronald Acuña Jr. mimics LeBron James’ chalk toss

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. did LeBron James’ signature pregame chalk toss during the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 11. The Atlanta Braves have been on fire, as they won nine straight games entering Saturday, June 11. One reason for that is that star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is on fire. Recently, he has been using signature NBA player celebrations whenever he hit a home run. From LeBron James’ “silencer” celebration, to Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young’s “Ice Trae” taunt.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Yankees fans will love leader of MLB’s ‘Cy Young Watch’

This is a brave new world, Yankees fans, filled with the team’s stars (Aaron Judge) getting the proper respect and the team’s surprise talents somehow not getting overlooked. It feels good to do good. Instead of having to scream about how nasty Clay Holmes is, everyone just gets it. When the entire baseball world knows facts, it’s a better place.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa made absolutely baffling decision against Dodgers

Tony La Russa made a decision during Thursday’s game between his Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers that can only be described as completely baffling. La Russa’s White Sox were trailing 7-5 in the top of the sixth inning. Freddie Freeman was on second with two outs and Trea Turner was at the plate. Reliever Bennett Sousa had a 1-2 count on Turner.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

259K+
Followers
488K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy