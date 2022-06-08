ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands Medical Center adds new services, facility upgrades amid integration with Huntsville Hospital

By Zach Hester
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro is adding new services and getting several upgrades amid integration with the Huntsville Hospital Health System.

According to a statement from the hospital, the new services include:

Henagar hosts town hall on medical cannabis processing plant
  • A new wound care center with added treatment for hyperbaric oxygen therapy
  • New MRI technology with enhanced patient experience
  • A new patient monitoring system
  • More than 40 new IV pumps

Additionally, the hospital said Scottsboro OB-GYN would join the HMC organization.

The facility will also receive several cosmetic upgrades. These include new directional signs, landscaping, a new roof and HVAC, a refreshed education center, and a human resources welcome center.

“This new partnership with the Huntsville Hospital Health System is very exciting for the people of Scottsboro and Jackson County,” said Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy. “It will help enhance our healthcare, and is a very critical economic development tool.”

Scottsboro Starbucks workers announce effort to unionize

“We look forward to growing and improving together with Huntsville Hospital and Highlands Medical Center,” McCamy continued.

The Huntsville Hospital Health System acquired all facets of the Jackson County Health Care Authority in 2021, including HMC, Scottsboro Urgent Care, Cumberland Health and Rehab, and others.

HMC President John Anderson said his facility’s collaboration with Huntsville Hospital strengthened their ability to care for patients in the area, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have been able to share information and discuss challenges and opportunities with the larger team of North Alabama hospitals to benefit our community during a time when they have needed our services more than ever,” Anderson concluded.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

