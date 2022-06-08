ESCA Prinicipal Cheryl Panzo Named 2021-22 Distinguished Catholic School Administrator
3 days ago
A distinguished Catholic school administrator with decades of experience in education, Cheryl Panzo has served as Principal of East Shoreline Catholic Academy (ESCA) for nearly four years. She previously served as Principal of Our Lady of Mercy School in Madison for two years, which then merged with St. Mary's in Branford...
MONROE, CT — Melissa Carter grew up in Monroe and went on to embark on a 19-year-teaching career after graduating from Masuk High School with the Class of ’98. In the Monroe public school district, she is among the original teachers to start the Jockey Hollow Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) Academy 11 years ago.
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – The Old Saybrook Board of Education has voted to delay the start of the school day for the high school beginning this fall. On Friday, the district announced that the school day at Old Saybrook High School will move from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. beginning with the 2022-23 school […]
Hannah Auddino was named the valedictorian of the North Haven High School graduating class of 2022. As she prepares to enter Duke University on a pre-med track, she reflects on the fact that neither of her loving parents went to college, which drove Hannah to study hard in high school and pursue a college degree. (Photo courtesy of Hannah Auddino)
WESTPORT — Greens Farms Academy, a PreK - 12 independent school in Westport, welcomed Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, to deliver the commencement address to the class of 2022 on June 9. Probably best known for his time with band Run-DMC, Daryl “DMC” McDaniels shared advice with the 90...
NEW MILFORD — On the day that Raymond Manka announced his intention to resign as principal of New Milford High School, the superintendent emailed him urging that he address “ongoing concerns” about safety and security at the school, according to communications between the pair released through a public records request.
The Connecticut Office of Health Strategy is raising questions about a proposed deal between Massachusetts-based Catholic health system Covenant Health and Day Kimball Hospital in rural Putnam. If the deal is approved, the new owners would eliminate some reproductive health services at the hospital. Under the terms of the deal,...
This year’s recent School-to-Career Partnership breakfast was special for Mary Hambor, and for a good reason: It was her last. After 30 years of service at Valley Regional High School (VRHS), and 38 in all as an educator, Hambor, the school’s career coordinator, is retiring. She has also been the school advisor for Interact, Rotary’s service club for young people from 12 to 18 years of age.
The following students have been named to the Haddam-Killingworth High School Third Quarter Honor Roll:. High Honors: Norianis Allen, Evan Thomas Baird, Duncan Paul Beauchamp, Alyssa Rose Bredefeld, Eve Elizabeth Ceplenski, Hadley Grayce Commerford, Andrew Thomas Conti, Ly-Linh Anh Criscuolo, Ava James DiMatteo, Ryan Scott Duncanson, Jacqueline Grace Flaherty, Andrew Steven Fleig, Madison Elizabeth Fontanella, Andrew Vincent Hedges, Yumiko Lillian Imai, Trevor Anthony Izzo, Madeline May Keithan-Resnick, Charles Armstrong Koepke, Caitlin Elizabeth Lamy, Madison Marie LaTouche, Bryan Parmelee Leslie, Riley James Mack, Melissa Lynn Manley, Kyla Reese Mazzotta, James Walker McCarthy, Joseph A Mercier, Greyson Matthew Merola, Brianna Marie Minervino, Lilianne Irene Nelligan, Grayson William Norman, Laura Jocelyn Rauscher, Libby Riggs, Hayden Phoenix Smith, Audrey Catherine Snyder, Emily Maria Sorrentino, Leah Grace Sosnowski, Scarlett Grace Strom, Kylie Ann Studzinski, Olivia Lee Swanson, Ava Rose Tassmer, Julia Florence Thelen, Chloé Alexandra Totman, Isabella Ann Virgulto, Alexis Lori Wettemann, Olivia Elaine Wettemann, Benjamin Andrew Williams, Samuel Michael Young, and Jayden Michael Zaitoun.
COLCHESTER — Principal Matthew Peel of Bacon Academy has been placed on administrative leave “until further notice,” according to a letter sent to Peel by Interim Superintendent Thomas McDowell in May. The letter, dated May 26, confirms that Peel was placed on leave after a meeting with...
Max Boskovic didn’t wear a cap or gown as he crossed the stage on the Longmeadow High School football field Friday. Boskovic was there for his sister, a senior who would never get a chance to graduate. As he held back tears, the audience stood in applause.
Yale New Haven Health (YNHHS) has inaugurated a program designed to provide hospital-level care to patients in their homes. The Home Hospital program will serve Medicare patients living with 25 miles of Bridgeport and Yale New Haven hospitals and meeting qualifying clinical and social stability criteria. Each patient will receive a physician video visit once a day through a Wi-Fi-enabled tablet, in-person visits from a nurse twice a day, plus additional nurse home visits as needed. The program will cover a range of hospital services relating to heart failure, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cellulitis, and other conditions.
TRUMBULL — Citing, among other things “an unsustainable increase in the cost of construction,” First Selectman Vicki Tesoro recommended the town no longer consider building a combination senior, community and aquatics center on a 25-acre town-owned parcel of land on Hardy Lane. Instead, she suggested pursuing them...
Packed with local talent, a dynamic dancing and singing auditioned cast, and all that jazz, Branford Parks and Recreation Shoreline Theatre Company (STC) brings "Chicago" to Branford for three live performances Thursday, June 23 through Saturday, June 25. The hit musical, a legacy work of famed director, dancer and choreographer...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Local leaders said they’re thrilled with the outcome. “Today is a great day for the city of Danbury and the future of the Danbury Public Schools,” Mayor Dean Esposito said Tuesday evening, calling the results of the referendum a “win” for the entire city.
After COVID struck, a couple of long-time married residents of Bristol replaced gym visits with walks through town. Along the way, they added trash pickup to their regimen, because they’re good citizens. On Monday’s walk, they stumbled across white supremacy recruitment flyers tossed onto driveways in the northeast part of town.
(WTNH) – On Friday, Connecticut officially made Juneteenth a legal state holiday. Governor Ned Lamont signed the bill honoring the emancipation of enslaved African Americas. The bill signing took place in New London. Watch the video above for the full story.
The East Haven Rotary Club is thrilled to introduce the face of its newest fundraiser: K-9 Bear. Bear is helping spread the word about the club’s inaugural East Haven Rotary/Camp Rising Sun Virtual Pet Photo Contest. The club is proud to announce a new partnership with Camp Rising Sun....
ANSONIA/DERBY — The Derby Board of Aldermen & Alderwomen voted 5 – 4 on Thursday to reject an agreement that would have created a Derby-Ansonia Senior Center. Ansonia is building a new senior center within 65 Main St., the same building that houses the new Ansonia Police Department. The combined senior center would have been there. Ansonia is still moving forward with its plans to open its facility in September.
Long story short, ice cream is delicious. It’s so delicious, in fact, that there is an entire nursery rhyme dedicated to shrieking in joy at the sight of its creamy goodness. Here in Connecticut, there are a number of local creameries that make delicious ice cream, frozen yogurt and...
NEW HAVEN — After protests over the city’s Christopher Columbus statue, its removal, protests over said removal and then long discussions over with what, and how, to replace it, the Wooster Square Monument Committee was sent back to the drawing board Wednesday night. The Historic District Commission voted...
