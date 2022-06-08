ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, CT

ESCA Prinicipal Cheryl Panzo Named 2021-22 Distinguished Catholic School Administrator

zip06.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA distinguished Catholic school administrator with decades of experience in education, Cheryl Panzo has served as Principal of East Shoreline Catholic Academy (ESCA) for nearly four years. She previously served as Principal of Our Lady of Mercy School in Madison for two years, which then merged with St. Mary's in Branford...

www.zip06.com

Comments / 1

Related
themonroesun.com

Monroe educator is Connecticut’s Middle School Science Teacher of the Year

MONROE, CT — Melissa Carter grew up in Monroe and went on to embark on a 19-year-teaching career after graduating from Masuk High School with the Class of ’98. In the Monroe public school district, she is among the original teachers to start the Jockey Hollow Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) Academy 11 years ago.
WTNH

Local school district votes to delay high school start time

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – The Old Saybrook Board of Education has voted to delay the start of the school day for the high school beginning this fall. On Friday, the district announced that the school day at Old Saybrook High School will move from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. beginning with the 2022-23 school […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
zip06.com

Hannah Auddino: Valedictorian of the NHHS Class of 2022

Hannah Auddino was named the valedictorian of the North Haven High School graduating class of 2022. As she prepares to enter Duke University on a pre-med track, she reflects on the fact that neither of her loving parents went to college, which drove Hannah to study hard in high school and pursue a college degree. (Photo courtesy of Hannah Auddino)
NORTH HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Branford, CT
Madison, CT
Education
City
Hartford, CT
Branford, CT
Education
City
Madison, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
State
Connecticut State
Hartford, CT
Education
zip06.com

Longtime Staffers Retiring at Valley Regional High School

This year’s recent School-to-Career Partnership breakfast was special for Mary Hambor, and for a good reason: It was her last. After 30 years of service at Valley Regional High School (VRHS), and 38 in all as an educator, Hambor, the school’s career coordinator, is retiring. She has also been the school advisor for Interact, Rotary’s service club for young people from 12 to 18 years of age.
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Haddam-Killingworth High School 3rd Quarter Honor Roll

The following students have been named to the Haddam-Killingworth High School Third Quarter Honor Roll:. High Honors: Norianis Allen, Evan Thomas Baird, Duncan Paul Beauchamp, Alyssa Rose Bredefeld, Eve Elizabeth Ceplenski, Hadley Grayce Commerford, Andrew Thomas Conti, Ly-Linh Anh Criscuolo, Ava James DiMatteo, Ryan Scott Duncanson, Jacqueline Grace Flaherty, Andrew Steven Fleig, Madison Elizabeth Fontanella, Andrew Vincent Hedges, Yumiko Lillian Imai, Trevor Anthony Izzo, Madeline May Keithan-Resnick, Charles Armstrong Koepke, Caitlin Elizabeth Lamy, Madison Marie LaTouche, Bryan Parmelee Leslie, Riley James Mack, Melissa Lynn Manley, Kyla Reese Mazzotta, James Walker McCarthy, Joseph A Mercier, Greyson Matthew Merola, Brianna Marie Minervino, Lilianne Irene Nelligan, Grayson William Norman, Laura Jocelyn Rauscher, Libby Riggs, Hayden Phoenix Smith, Audrey Catherine Snyder, Emily Maria Sorrentino, Leah Grace Sosnowski, Scarlett Grace Strom, Kylie Ann Studzinski, Olivia Lee Swanson, Ava Rose Tassmer, Julia Florence Thelen, Chloé Alexandra Totman, Isabella Ann Virgulto, Alexis Lori Wettemann, Olivia Elaine Wettemann, Benjamin Andrew Williams, Samuel Michael Young, and Jayden Michael Zaitoun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Schools#Catholic Education#Esca#St Mary
ctexaminer.com

No Explanation for Why Bacon Academy Principal Placed on Administrative Leave

COLCHESTER — Principal Matthew Peel of Bacon Academy has been placed on administrative leave “until further notice,” according to a letter sent to Peel by Interim Superintendent Thomas McDowell in May. The letter, dated May 26, confirms that Peel was placed on leave after a meeting with...
WestfairOnline

Yale New Haven Health debuts home-based care program

Yale New Haven Health (YNHHS) has inaugurated a program designed to provide hospital-level care to patients in their homes. The Home Hospital program will serve Medicare patients living with 25 miles of Bridgeport and Yale New Haven hospitals and meeting qualifying clinical and social stability criteria. Each patient will receive a physician video visit once a day through a Wi-Fi-enabled tablet, in-person visits from a nurse twice a day, plus additional nurse home visits as needed. The program will cover a range of hospital services relating to heart failure, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cellulitis, and other conditions.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Trumbull First Selectman recommends against combined senior/aquatics facility

TRUMBULL — Citing, among other things “an unsustainable increase in the cost of construction,” First Selectman Vicki Tesoro recommended the town no longer consider building a combination senior, community and aquatics center on a 25-acre town-owned parcel of land on Hardy Lane. Instead, she suggested pursuing them...
TRUMBULL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
zip06.com

'All That Jazz:' Chicago Comes to Branford June 23 – 25

Packed with local talent, a dynamic dancing and singing auditioned cast, and all that jazz, Branford Parks and Recreation Shoreline Theatre Company (STC) brings "Chicago" to Branford for three live performances Thursday, June 23 through Saturday, June 25. The hit musical, a legacy work of famed director, dancer and choreographer...
BRANFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Danbury voters approve $208M educational bond package

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Local leaders said they’re thrilled with the outcome. “Today is a great day for the city of Danbury and the future of the Danbury Public Schools,” Mayor Dean Esposito said Tuesday evening, calling the results of the referendum a “win” for the entire city.
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | White Supremacy Is A Cancer And Connecticut Has It, Too

After COVID struck, a couple of long-time married residents of Bristol replaced gym visits with walks through town. Along the way, they added trash pickup to their regimen, because they’re good citizens. On Monday’s walk, they stumbled across white supremacy recruitment flyers tossed onto driveways in the northeast part of town.
WTNH

Gov. Lamont makes Juneteenth a state holiday

(WTNH) – On Friday, Connecticut officially made Juneteenth a legal state holiday. Governor Ned Lamont signed the bill honoring the emancipation of enslaved African Americas. The bill signing took place in New London. Watch the video above for the full story.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Derby Rejects Senior Center Agreement With Ansonia By A 5-4 Vote

ANSONIA/DERBY — The Derby Board of Aldermen & Alderwomen voted 5 – 4 on Thursday to reject an agreement that would have created a Derby-Ansonia Senior Center. Ansonia is building a new senior center within 65 Main St., the same building that houses the new Ansonia Police Department. The combined senior center would have been there. Ansonia is still moving forward with its plans to open its facility in September.
ANSONIA, CT
GreenwichTime

11 ice cream places worth an afternoon drive in Connecticut

Long story short, ice cream is delicious. It’s so delicious, in fact, that there is an entire nursery rhyme dedicated to shrieking in joy at the sight of its creamy goodness. Here in Connecticut, there are a number of local creameries that make delicious ice cream, frozen yogurt and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
GreenwichTime

Plans on how to replace New Haven’s Columbus statue hits a snag

NEW HAVEN — After protests over the city’s Christopher Columbus statue, its removal, protests over said removal and then long discussions over with what, and how, to replace it, the Wooster Square Monument Committee was sent back to the drawing board Wednesday night. The Historic District Commission voted...
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy