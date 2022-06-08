ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bystander smashes window to save dog left inside car amid triple-digit heat in Palm Desert

 3 days ago

A good Samaritan smashed the window of an SUV in Palm Desert to save a dog that was trapped inside amid triple-digit heat.

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services said a bystander last week smashed the car's window and rescued an 8-year-old Pomeranian mix. Other bystanders told officials the dog had been left unattended for at least 45 minutes.

The dog's temperature was registered at 104 degrees and it was treated for heat stroke after being taken to an animal hospital.

The dog's owner was arrested and released at the scene, but she could now face jail time and a misdemeanor conviction.

Officers say the owner admitted she was wrong and picked up her pet after paying the medical bills.

Comments / 7

Regina D Murrieta
3d ago

who's to say she wouldn't leave her child in the car with the heat as hot as it was... lady needs to be prosecuted

Reply
9
Jan Smedley
3d ago

some people have no clue about animals. different breeds react different. I had a st. Bernard that we had the air on 24 hrs a day during summer and yet my sheltie can handle higher Temps than me. but I still would never leave any animal in a car unattended

Reply
2
C A
2d ago

Thank god someone was there to help! Keeping any living thing in a car unattended is criminal!

Reply
5
