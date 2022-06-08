ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBA President calls for legal protection for judges after Wisconsin attack

Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania Bar Association President Jay N. Silberblatt has issued a statement following the shooting death late last week of Wisconsin Judge John Roemer in his New Lisbon, Wisconsin, home in what has been labeled as a targeted attack:

“We mourn the loss of a judge to a senseless violent act.

“Violence against government workers, elected officials, and, most particularly, judges threatens our constitutional democracy. Our judges must be free from threats and intimidation and must be assured that their decisions will not result in violence. The future of our democracy is dependent on the judiciary’s crucial role of ensuring justice for all without fear of retaliation.

“According to the U.S. Marshals Service, in recent years, security incidents and threats against federal judges and other personnel essential to court proceedings rose 360 percent, from 926 threats and inappropriate communications in 2015 to 4,261 in 2020.

“The Pennsylvania Bar Association recently joined with many others in the organized bar, including the American Bar Association, to support The Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act of 2021, also known as Daniel’s Law. The bipartisan bill was introduced in September of 2020 just weeks after Daniel Anderl, son of Judge Esther Salas, was murdered in a targeted attack in their New Jersey home. The legislation was reintroduced last July but was blocked in the U.S. Senate last month.

“The bipartisan bill protects judges’ personally identifiable information from resale by data brokers. The legislation allows federal judges to secure the redaction of personal information displayed on federal government internet sites and will prevent publication of personal information by other businesses and individuals where there is no legitimate news media interest or matter of public concern.

“We support this and other common-sense steps to ensure that those taking on the responsibility of serving as a judge do not live in fear of being targeted for violence.”

