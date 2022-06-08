ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Banned Body Armor. But Not the Kind Used by the Buffalo Shooter.

By Jennifer Mascia
The Trace
The Trace
 3 days ago
On June 6, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law a package of gun reforms that includes expanding the state’s red flag law, raising the legal age to buy semiautomatic rifles and requiring a license, and banning the sale of body armor to civilians. The legislation came three weeks after...

