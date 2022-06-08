ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Challenger in sheriff’s race faces boss in runoff

By Bay City News
(BCN)– Longtime incumbent Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern is headed to a November runoff against Sheriff’s Cmdr. Yesenia Sanchez, voters decided in Tuesday’s primary elections.

With all precincts reporting, unofficial results from the Alameda County Registrar of Voters show Sanchez leading with 47 percent of the vote and Ahern trailing with 36 percent. San Francisco police officer Joann Walker pulled in 17 percent.

If no candidate reached more than 50 percent in the primary election, the top two contenders face off in a November runoff.

The sheriff’s office has received criticism for its handling of conditions at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

Ahern and the sheriff’s office were also sued in April by protesters who took part in demonstrations in 2020 against police misconduct, for what they say was indiscriminate use of force.

AP: San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin recalled

Ahern has served in the dual role of sheriff and coroner since 2007.

But Sanchez mounted a campaign from within the sheriff’s office, where she has served since 1997.

She started as a sheriff’s technician and moved regularly up the ranks to the position of division commander, where she has served as the manager of Santa Rita Jail since 2020.

Mary Lim-Lampe, executive director of the faith-based group Genesis, called the result “extraordinary.” She applauded the tight race, and said that when any candidate runs unopposed, the community loses.

She said the mere fact that there was an election this time around was a sign of greater scrutiny of the position.

“There will be greater accountability for that individual that has escaped accountability for so long,” she said.

She stressed that Genesis, which is a member of the Justice Reinvestment Coalition, does not endorse candidates in any race.

Inmates at the jail filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in 2019 describing inhumane conditions at the jail including lack of mental health services and prolonged isolation, among other deficiencies.

Salas moves on to California’s 22nd Congressional District general election

A consent decree was finalized this year that will have the U.S. Justice Department oversee the jail for the next six years and force county leaders to address the healthcare inadequacies.

Ahern was backed by multiple law enforcement groups, dozens of police chiefs and other sheriff’s around the state.

He was able to secure endorsements from both the Alameda County Republican Party and former Democratic Governor Jerry Brown.

Sanchez’s messaging pivoted to the left on several issues.

One recent tweet, on June 3, accused Ahern of being an “ICE-collaborator” and a previous one on June 2 pledged to not ignore the rise in gender-identity related hate crimes and urged support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Sanchez was born in Hayward and is a lifelong Californian, according to her campaign website.

She ran on a platform of increased rehabilitation and job training at Santa Rita Jail, racial justice in law enforcement, community engagement and accountability.

