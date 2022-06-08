Fire at Clearwater retirement community damages apartments, displaces residents

A fire broke out Tuesday in a residential building at the Regency Oaks Community retirement community in Clearwater, shown here in a Google image. No injuries were reported but about 40 apartments were damaged in the fire and more than two dozens were relocated to hotels, officials said. [ Google ]

CLEARWATER — A fire broke out at the Regency Oaks retirement community on Tuesday, damaging at least 40 apartments and sending displaced residents to hotels, authorities said.

Clearwater Fire Rescue received a call at about 8:40 p.m. for a fire in the North Independent Living Building on the campus at 2751 Regency Oaks Blvd., said Division Chief John Klinefelter said. Crews helped at least two dozen residents evacuate the building.

At least 40 apartments were damaged by smoke and water, Regency Oaks executive director Brant Spence said in a statement. No injuries were reported. The affected residents were relocated to two nearby hotels.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Wednesday.