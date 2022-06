Ontario, Calif.- based Cardenas Markets announced June 9 that it is acquiring six Rio Ranch Market stores, which will expand the company's footprint in Southern California. “Cardenas Markets is stronger than ever, and this acquisition further solidifies the company’s position as one of the leading Hispanic supermarket chains in the country,” Doug Sanders, chairman and CEO of Cardenas Markets, said in a release. “As we look ahead, we will continue to identify strategic opportunities to grow our business while providing a fresh and authentic shopping trip for our customers.”

CHINO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO