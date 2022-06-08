ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lisbon, WI

Man who fatally shot retired Wisconsin judge dies

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nOtsQ_0g4gqdwv00

MAUSTON, Wis. — The man accused of killing a retired Wisconsin judge on Friday has died, authorities said.

Douglas K. Uhde, 56, died Tuesday after he was taken off life support, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a news release.

Uhde was accused of fatally shooting John Roemer, 68, a former Juneau County judge, in the Township of New Lisbon on Friday, WISN-TV reported.

Police said Uhde was found in the basement of Roemer’s home on Friday with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the television station.

The agency said that Uhde was declared brain-dead on Saturday and his body remained on life support until Tuesday morning to allow for organ donation.

At a news conference on Friday, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said that the shooting appeared “to be based on some sort of court case or court cases,” according to The New York Times.

Uhde had ties to Wisconsin, Michigan and Kentucky, where he was working and living with his mother as of four to six months ago, a friend of Uhde’s told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

According to the Journal Sentinel, Kaul said the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 6:30 a.m. CDT Friday about an armed person in a New Lisbon home where two shots had been fired. The caller had been inside the home but left and contacted authorities from a nearby residence, Kaul told reporters.

The Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team attempted to negotiate with the armed man and entered Roemer’s home at about 10:15 a.m. CDT, the Journal Sentinel reported.

The incident appeared to be a targeted act, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in its news release.

Uhde had an extensive criminal and prison record dating back at least two decades, and was sentenced by Roemer in one case, according to The Associated Press.

According to Wisconsin Department of Corrections records, Udhe was sentenced to six years in state prison and nine years of extended supervision by Roemer in November 2005 on charges of armed burglary with a dangerous weapon WISC-TV reported. The case was originally filed in August of 2001 and began under a different judge before Roemer took over the case in February 2005, according to Wisconsin court records.

Uhde was released from his last term in prison in April 2020, according to the AP.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Oklahoma official seeks execution dates for 25 inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Oklahoma's attorney general has asked the state's highest appeals court to set execution dates for 25 death row inmates following a federal judge's rejection of their challenge to the state's lethal injection method. In 25 similar filings with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Judge: Georgia county can't deny gender surgery to deputy

ATLANTA — (AP) — A federal judge has found that a Georgia sheriff's office was illegally discriminating when it denied gender reassignment surgery to a deputy. U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell ruled June 2 that Houston County cannot exclude surgery for the transgender woman from its health insurance plan, citing a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision finding that a Michigan funeral home couldn't fire an employee for being transgender.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
City
New Lisbon, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Mauston, WI
New Lisbon, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
KIRO 7 Seattle

Uvalde school police chief defends Texas shooting response

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — The Texas school police chief criticized for his actions during one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history said in his first extensive comments, published Thursday, that he did not consider himself the person in charge as the massacre unfolded and assumed someone else had taken control of the law enforcement response.
UVALDE, TX
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pierce County deputy on the run since being charged with felony arrested in California

A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy charged with a felony in May for trashing his family home was arrested last week in California and fired by the department Wednesday. Michael A. Phipps, 49, is suspected of causing at least $50,000 in damage to his and his wife’s Eatonville home in May, according to court documents. He faces a charge of first-degree malicious mischief, a class B felony. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest last month.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Kaul
WRBL News 3

Suspect in Alabama murder arrested near Canadian border

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A man wanted in a gunshot killing that occurred last year in Alabama has been arrested in Minnesota, police said Wednesday. More News from WRBL Javontae Mitchell, 18, was captured last week near the Canadian border by federal marshals, said Lt. Ray Blanks of the Selma Police Department. He is awaiting extradition back to […]
SELMA, AL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Infowars bankruptcy tossed in deal with Sandy Hook parents

VICTORIA, Texas — (AP) — A federal judge in Texas on Friday dismissed the bankruptcy protection case of Infowars and two other companies controlled by Alex Jones, the result of an agreement between lawyers for the conspiracy theorist and parents of some of the children slain in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
TEXAS STATE
Alabama Now

Head-on collision with tractor-trailer kills Alabama man

An Alabama man was killed Friday in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer, state police said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:55 p.m. Friday and claimed the life of an Enterprise man. Jadakis T. McKinney, 20, was fatally injured when the 2016 Hyundai Sonata he was driving collided head-on...
ENTERPRISE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#County Judge#Violent Crime#Wisn Tv#The New York Times#The Journal Sentinel
KIRO 7 Seattle

Holly Clouse: Missing Texas infant found alive more than 40 years after parents’ murders

HOUSTON — Holly Marie Clouse has her mother’s smile. Until recently, the 42-year-old, now known by another name, had no way of knowing about that resemblance, or about the family from which she came. As an infant in Florida in 1980, Holly was barely a year old when her parents, newlyweds Harold Dean Clouse Jr. and Tina Gail Linn, uprooted their small family and headed to Texas for a job opportunity.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

Did Alabama man make the final cast for ‘The Bachelorette’?

We’ve seen the final group of 32, and it appears Alabama will not receive a rose from either Bachelorette this summer. ABC announced in March a group of more than 30 men who “may be” on the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette,” which will have two leads in Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, each of whom appeared on Clayton Echard’s recent “Bachelor” season. The post asked readers to leave a rose emoji for “who would get your first impression rose.”
KIRO 7 Seattle

2nd military aircraft crash reported day after 5 killed

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A second military aircraft may have crashed Thursday near the California desert site where a Marine helicopter went down a day earlier, killing all five people aboard, authorities said. Naval Air Facility El Centro issued an emergency alert that said the base had...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
98K+
Followers
113K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy