Dillon County community calls for action after 13-year-old accused of killing another teen during basketball game

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A deadly shooting Tuesday during a basketball game among teenagers in a Dillon County neighborhood has the community calling for something to be done about gun violence.

A 13-year-old is in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice, accused of killing a 15-year-old and injuring another teen during the basketball game on Coreys Court in the Bunker Hill area, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Antonio Bellamy lives not far from where the shooting happened and said he heard about 10 to 15 shots consecutively.

“You would never think that something like that would happen,” Bellamy said.

The incident report from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the two teens shot on the ground when they arrived. Deputies recovered the gun that they said was used in the shooting and arrested the alleged shooter within an hour and a half of being called.

“It’s just sad to know that a 13-year-old has a gun,” Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said.

Bellamy has nieces and nephews in the area about the same age.

“It’s like what is going through these kids’ minds? Who are teaching these kids this kind of stuff, this kind of violence?” Bellamy said.

Bellamy said Tuesday’s shooting made him stop and think.

“Something really has to be done,” he said.

“It’s gonna start at home,” Pernell said. “We’ve got to start at home and all of the parents have got to be a major role in this.”

Pernell said it’s the first time in his year and a half as sheriff that one juvenile has killed another. He said the sheriff’s office recently started a task force to combat gun violence, but said the sheriff’s office alone can’t solve the problem.

“Seems like nobody has the answers,” Pernell said. “It’s frustrating to go out and answer a call such as that and see these young people. Life ending so quickly. Unnecessarily. The majority of them, they don’t know why. They pull that gun out and then that’s it.”

A family member of the 15-year-old who was hospitalized told News13 the teen had surgery Wednesday morning. He said it’s been a heartbreaking 24 hours.

A motive for the shooting is not yet known, and the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

