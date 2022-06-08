ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior School Board mulls revised student code of conduct

By Maria Lockwood
Daily Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUPERIOR — After nearly two hours of discussion on school safety and discipline, the Superior School Board voted to move a revised student code of conduct to its Monday, June 13, regular meeting for approval. Also up for approval will be a new school activity account for a proposed expansion of...

Daily Telegram

Douglas County Circuit Court for June 10, 2022

Chelsee Surah Jones, 30, Duluth, second-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, 20 days jail, Huber work release, $1,555 fine, 16 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; second-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed. June 2. Rebecca Carin Boykin, 50, 1424 N. 12th St., second-degree recklessly...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
Daily Telegram

Duluth woman settles 'huffing' lawsuit against 3M

DULUTH — Nearly a decade after she was paralyzed by a driver who passed out while inhaling dust remover, a Duluth woman has settled her years-long legal battle against 3M. Ashen Diehl, 42, sued the Twin Cities-based conglomerate in 2018, six years after she was hit while walking along an East Superior Street sidewalk with her daughter. The driver admitted to "huffing" the chemical compound from an aerosol can before the collision, which has left Diehl permanently in a wheelchair.
Daily Telegram

Boardwalk column: Free Kids Fishing Contest set for Saturday

SUPERIOR — The Free Annual Kids Fishing Contest is Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at Park Creek Pond in Solon Springs. Hosted by the Solon Springs Lions Club, the event will feature three age groups (5 and under; ages 6-10; and ages 11-14) with prizes for all age groups and contestants, and free refreshments. Head on out to Solon Springs this weekend to check it out!
SOLON SPRINGS, WI
Daily Telegram

Community Calendar: Craft fair, Solon Springs Lions Club fishing contest and more

Superior: The Richard I. Bong Memorial Airport, 4804 Hammond Ave., hosts an open house from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Commemorative Air Force hangar museum, motor pool and warbirds will be open for tours. The Duluth-Superior chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association will serve a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon and offer young eagle flights from 9 a.m. to noon. Children must be accompanied by a parent. A Motor Head Madness Car Club show runs from 1-5 p.m. An extended lunch of hot dogs, burgers and pulled pork will be available from noon to 3 p.m.
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Students revitalize rain garden in Solon Springs

SOLON SPRINGS — A rain garden expansion took shape behind the old village hall in Solon Springs Tuesday, June 7. Students enrolled in the Solon Springs Eagles Academy, a project-based learning charter school, dug into the work of placing native plants throughout the newly-formed basin. “It’s really fun. The...
SOLON SPRINGS, WI
Daily Telegram

Yes, Cheese says 'yes' to Superior

SUPERIOR — Just in time for its first anniversary, a business that specializes in carefully selected cheeses and charcuterie boards has set up shop in Superior. Yes, Cheese moved into the Trade and Commerce Building, 1323 Broadway St., June 1. The dedicated kitchen space across the hall from the Spirit Room gives owners Kimber Johnson of Duluth and Calley Mize of Saginaw room to offer their curated small-farm cheeses by the block and a spot to sell merchandise like T-shirts.
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Jeannette L. Woodhull

Jeannette Lois Woodhull, 81, longtime area resident died Friday, June 3, 2022, in Poplar, WI. She was born in Superior, WI on August 26, 1940, the daughter of Mervin Clarence and Irene C. (Smith) Woodhull. She graduated from Northwestern High School, class of 1958 and worked as a CNA at...
POPLAR, WI
Douglas County area golf scores

Standings: Korich/Matheson, 9.5; Nelson/Pendelton, 9.5; Kangas/Hensen, 7.5; Kurkinen/T. Hennings/P. Chialastri, 7.5; Sislo/Carlson, 7.5; L. Raboin/Kurtz/Stack, 7.5; Lisdahl/L. Larson, 7; Braman/Braman, 7; Mclean/Darker, 4.5; B. Jardine/Engbloom/K.Nelson, 4; P. Raboin/J. Larson/Kringle, 4; McIvor/West, 3.5; St. George/G. Gulbrandson, 3.5; T. Scharte/T. Malpass, 3.5; Hickok/Craig, 1.5; Tersini/N. Jardine/Lewerenz, 1.5. Low men's scores: E. Braman,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
Daily Telegram

Robert D. Granquist

Robert D. Granquist, 78, of South Range, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI. Bob was born in Superior on April 2, 1944, the son of Clifford and Cathryn (Larson) Granquist. He graduated from Superior East High School with the class of 1962. Bob served his country honorably with the U.S. Navy.
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Donald W. Corbin

Donald W. Corbin, 88, of 3202 Belknap St., died Sunday April 3, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth. Born December 3, 1933, in Moose Junction, WI he resided in Superior and the surrounding area all his life. Don graduated from Superior Central High School in 1951. In 1955 he married Shirley (Watland) Corbin. Widowed in 1994, he then married Ina Cole in 1995 and enjoyed 24+ years together. He was employed by Superwood/Georgia Pacific in Duluth, MN for 42 years until retiring in 1995. He was a Boy Scout Cub Master for 10 years and a Junior Achievement leader for 2 years. He was a past member of Duluth-Superior Transportation Club and Delta Nu Alpha Transportation Club. He was a member of United Presbyterian Church of Superior.
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Ina M. Corbin

Ina M. Corbin, 81, died Feb. 7, 2020, at Superior Rehabilitation Center, Superior, WI. She was born December 31, 1938, in Hayward, WI. Ina graduated from East High School and also received an Associate Degree from WITC in Superior. Ina married Donald Corbin in 1995 and enjoyed 24+ years together. Ina’s work history included Midland Cooperatives Inc., Superior Board of Education and GE Capital Rail Services in Superior, WI before retiring in January of 2001. Ina loved her grandchildren Andrew and Katie, and deeply enjoyed the time she was able to spend with them. Also, her beloved cat Samuel Joseph (“Sammy”) who made her smile whenever he was around her. Sammy passed away May 2009. Ina was preceded in death by her father John Cole, mother Norma Cole, brother Juel Cole, sisters Bernice Messany and Jean Watnemoe. Survivors include sons John (Linda) Grymala, James (Julie) Grymala; stepsons Mark (Patsy) Corbin, Scott (Linda) Corbin, Bradley (Tonie) Corbin and Bruce (Deanna Frank) Corbin; grandchildren Andrew Grymala and Katie Grymala; step grandchildren Joshua Young, Henna Corbin, Elizabeth Moravic, Megan Corbin, Tara Johnston, and Ian Rehl; two great grandchildren and seven step great grandchildren. Per Ina’s wishes there was no visitation or service held. Her ashes are kept in the company of “Sammy’s” ashes and remain in possession of her two sons. Ina loved animals so per her wishes, memorials can be made to the Douglas County Humane Society or to United Presbyterian Church of Superior of which she was a member.
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Thomas R. Rohan

Thomas Richard Rohan, 90, lifelong Superior resident died peacefully, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Superior Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Superior, January 2, 1932, the son of Thomas P. and Florence (Richards) Rohan. Tom served his country honorably in the United States Army with the Security Agency from January...
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Don and Gayle Weyers

The children of Don and Gayle Weyers invite friends and family to join us on Friday, June 17th in celebrating their lives. Interment of ashes will occur at the Lake Nebagamon Cemetery at 2 p.m. Following the interment, there will be a gathering at the Weyers cabin on Lake Minnesuing,...
LAKE NEBAGAMON, WI
Daily Telegram

Prep softball: Spartans break out the bats in rout of Cedarburg

MADISON — Powered by four different players with multi-hit performances, fifth-seeded Superior showed off its collective prowess at the plate in Thursday’s WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal matchup with a 10-0 five-inning rout of No. 4 seed Cedarburg at Goodman Diamond on the campus of the University of Wisconsin.
SUPERIOR, WI

