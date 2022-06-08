Superior School Board mulls revised student code of conduct

Ina M. Corbin, 81, died Feb. 7, 2020, at Superior Rehabilitation Center, Superior, WI. She was born December 31, 1938, in Hayward, WI. Ina graduated from East High School and also received an Associate Degree from WITC in Superior. Ina married Donald Corbin in 1995 and enjoyed 24+ years together. Ina’s work history included Midland Cooperatives Inc., Superior Board of Education and GE Capital Rail Services in Superior, WI before retiring in January of 2001. Ina loved her grandchildren Andrew and Katie, and deeply enjoyed the time she was able to spend with them. Also, her beloved cat Samuel Joseph (“Sammy”) who made her smile whenever he was around her. Sammy passed away May 2009. Ina was preceded in death by her father John Cole, mother Norma Cole, brother Juel Cole, sisters Bernice Messany and Jean Watnemoe. Survivors include sons John (Linda) Grymala, James (Julie) Grymala; stepsons Mark (Patsy) Corbin, Scott (Linda) Corbin, Bradley (Tonie) Corbin and Bruce (Deanna Frank) Corbin; grandchildren Andrew Grymala and Katie Grymala; step grandchildren Joshua Young, Henna Corbin, Elizabeth Moravic, Megan Corbin, Tara Johnston, and Ian Rehl; two great grandchildren and seven step great grandchildren. Per Ina’s wishes there was no visitation or service held. Her ashes are kept in the company of “Sammy’s” ashes and remain in possession of her two sons. Ina loved animals so per her wishes, memorials can be made to the Douglas County Humane Society or to United Presbyterian Church of Superior of which she was a member.

