HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of an unidentified female is being sent to the State Crime Lab for autopsy after being discovered Friday morning. According to Hattiesburg Police Department public information officer Ryan Moore, HPD responded to a report of a deceased female in the 5300 block of Mississippi 42 just after 9 a.m. Friday.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO