Residents on edge after second break-in at Station Square apartment building

PITTSBURGH — This is the second time in about two months that high-end apartments in Station Square have been hit. Some people living there say they are concerned and are now on edge.

“I never in a million years would have thought this would have been an issue in a building like this,” said tenant Sean McCormick.

McCormick is one of many tenants at the Glasshouse luxury apartments in Station Square who are shocked that there has been yet another burglary inside his building.

Pittsburgh police said some personal items were stolen from an apartment in the middle of the day on Monday.

“It’s not your favorite thing to hear and you just want everyone to be safe and secure and that’s the same with their belongings,” said tenant Geno DeBlasio.

Channel 11 told you in April when four people were seen on surveillance video, accused of ransacking one of the apartments in broad daylight. Police said two men were caught in the act wheeling out a safe on an office chair, wrapped in a blanket. Inside the safe were five guns, expensive jewelry, a large sum of money, valuables, and paperwork. Then the men went toward Carson Street with the safe.

A tenant believes the crimes happening in the South Side recently are trickling down to Station Square.

“South Side has really taken it to another level in last two years and it’s just going to come down this way you know,” said DeBlasio.

Police are investigating both burglaries. No arrests have been made in either one. Police said it’s too soon to determine if they are connected but they believe the suspects in the April burglary could be house cleaners who live or work in the Mount Washington area.

Meanwhile, some people living here tell Channel 11 they now want more surveillance and security.

“My thing is, there are a couple little gaps in the security where they could maybe tighten up a little bit,” said DeBlasio.

The complex sent an email to residents notifying them of an incident, and urged them to call the police if they see any suspicious activity. Channel 11 reached out to the building’s management to ask about any additional security, but we are still waiting to hear back.

