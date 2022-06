Urban George Schneider son of Michael and Catherine (Blum) Schneider was born on January 5, 1928 in Westphalia, Iowa. He was one of 7 children. Urban attended St. Boniface School in Westphalia. He was active in baseball and assisted on the family farm. He was inducted in the baseball hall of fame in Westphalia. On December 27, 1950 he married Joan Loehr and they celebrated their 71st anniversary this past December. Urban was drafted by the army and was shipped overseas where he trained near Mt. Fuji in Japan and served in the Korean War. After returning from the war, Urban and Joan farmed locally before purchasing his boyhood family farm in 1960. In addition to farming, Urban was a truck driver as well as a school bus driver for the Harlan Community school district for many years. Urban and Joan were longtime members of St. Boniface Parish and Urban was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Urban and Joan raised 5 sons and lived in rural Westphalia until 2016 when they moved to the Elm Crest Apartments in Harlan, IA. Urban lived 78 years of his life at his family farm in rural Westphalia.

WESTPHALIA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO