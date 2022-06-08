County board signs off on budget, may increase sheriff's allocation later

Pitt County commissioners signed off on a $288 million spending plan with a promise to consider more money for the sheriff’s office at a later date after a crowd of deputies and their supporters attended this week’s public hearing.

About 60 Pitt County Sheriff’ Office deputies, detention center officers and their supporters attended Tuesday’s hearing to urge the commissioners to make three additions to the sheriff’s budget: the differential shift pay, funding for a detention center programs coordinator and social worker, and a pay increase beyond what all county workers will receive.

After discussion, the board unanimously approved the 2022-23 budget as is with a statement that the commissioners will consider amending it when Sheriff Paula Dance submits a plan for implementing a shift work policy that will reward deputies and detention center officers for working nights.

In addition to deputies and detention center officers, graduates of the detention center’s Sheriff’s Heroin Addiction Recovery Program attended the meeting to urge the commissioners to fund the positions for the program’s director and social worker. Both positions are grant-funded and the grant ends in September.

SHARP graduate Kevin Cook said many deputies deserve a raise simply because they had to deal with him and his addiction for years. Cook is now director of business and workforce development at the Third Street Education Center. He obtained a GED and is now enrolled in Pitt Community College’s horticulture program.

“All my successes, anything I’ve done … the ball got rolling because of the SHARP program at the Pitt County Detention Center. I have the utmost respect and I ask you to help fund them,” Cook said.

The commissioners have authorized the sheriff’s office to use a $1.3 million federal program to continue funding the program positions. Dance said in a later interview that eventually grants won’t be available. She wants the county to absorb the cost.

“These programs are very successful. We’ve done what we can do as an office to even create these programs so now it’s time for the county to step up and give me help,” Dance said.

During the commissioners’ budget workshops Gallagher suggested Dance convert the salaries for two vacant detention center officers to fund the two positions. Dance said that is something she isn’t willing to do because then she’ll be left without officer positions.

Gallagher said if Dance ever gets all vacant positions filled and needs two more officers, she’ll find the money to add the positions. Gallagher also said that if Dance develops a plan for operating a shift differential program, she’ll bring it back to the commissioners to fund through a budget amendment.

The budget includes a 4 percent market adjustment pay increase for all county employees along with merit pay increases of up to 1.2 percent or 2.4 percent. Employees in the sheriff’s office and inspections department also receive pay increases for completing certain certification programs.

Dance and her supporters on Tuesday said deputies and detention officers deserve even more pay.

Counties throughout the region are giving double-digit pay raises to deputies, she said. The Greenville Police Department and others also offer higher salaries.

Chief Deputy John Guard said he left another department and joined Pitt County 20 years ago because the pay and benefits were better at the time.

Lee Carmichael said his current schedule requires him to work during the day for a month and work nights for a month. He said he misses a lot of family events because of his schedule. Differential pay would alleviate some of the negativity that comes from missing time with his family.

Chief of Detention Services Lim Capehart said shift differential pay will allow employees to choose which shift they want to work.

Responding to commissioners’ questions, Gallagher said the sheriff’s office received a 7.8 percent budget increase, bringing it to $39.8 million to fund the sheriff’s office, detention center, school security, health services and inmate services.

The school system received a 6 percent increase, $46.9 million, the highest level of funding on record the county has given the school system.

Other budget highlights include:

Social services: $35.7 million;Public health: $13.78 million;Pitt Community College: $6.5 million.

The new budget added 13 new positions, six in social services, five in public safety and two in general government.

The county also is covering a $1.4 million increase in the employee medical fund. Employee premiums remain unchanged.

In addition to the $288.3 million county plan, the budget total included $48.8 million the county expects to collect for municipalities in the coming fiscal year.

The money is immediately released to the towns but new accounting standards now require the county to include the funds in its budget tax revenues, said Deputy County Manager/Chief Financial Officer Brian Barnett.

The $288.3 million budget is 2.44 percent higher than the current county budget.

The budget keeps the county’s property tax rate at 68.41 cents per $100 valuation.