ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

County board signs off on budget, may increase sheriff's allocation later

By By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gVlkW_0g4goeKi00

Pitt County commissioners signed off on a $288 million spending plan with a promise to consider more money for the sheriff’s office at a later date after a crowd of deputies and their supporters attended this week’s public hearing.

About 60 Pitt County Sheriff’ Office deputies, detention center officers and their supporters attended Tuesday’s hearing to urge the commissioners to make three additions to the sheriff’s budget: the differential shift pay, funding for a detention center programs coordinator and social worker, and a pay increase beyond what all county workers will receive.

After discussion, the board unanimously approved the 2022-23 budget as is with a statement that the commissioners will consider amending it when Sheriff Paula Dance submits a plan for implementing a shift work policy that will reward deputies and detention center officers for working nights.

In addition to deputies and detention center officers, graduates of the detention center’s Sheriff’s Heroin Addiction Recovery Program attended the meeting to urge the commissioners to fund the positions for the program’s director and social worker. Both positions are grant-funded and the grant ends in September.

SHARP graduate Kevin Cook said many deputies deserve a raise simply because they had to deal with him and his addiction for years. Cook is now director of business and workforce development at the Third Street Education Center. He obtained a GED and is now enrolled in Pitt Community College’s horticulture program.

“All my successes, anything I’ve done … the ball got rolling because of the SHARP program at the Pitt County Detention Center. I have the utmost respect and I ask you to help fund them,” Cook said.

The commissioners have authorized the sheriff’s office to use a $1.3 million federal program to continue funding the program positions. Dance said in a later interview that eventually grants won’t be available. She wants the county to absorb the cost.

“These programs are very successful. We’ve done what we can do as an office to even create these programs so now it’s time for the county to step up and give me help,” Dance said.

During the commissioners’ budget workshops Gallagher suggested Dance convert the salaries for two vacant detention center officers to fund the two positions. Dance said that is something she isn’t willing to do because then she’ll be left without officer positions.

Gallagher said if Dance ever gets all vacant positions filled and needs two more officers, she’ll find the money to add the positions. Gallagher also said that if Dance develops a plan for operating a shift differential program, she’ll bring it back to the commissioners to fund through a budget amendment.

The budget includes a 4 percent market adjustment pay increase for all county employees along with merit pay increases of up to 1.2 percent or 2.4 percent. Employees in the sheriff’s office and inspections department also receive pay increases for completing certain certification programs.

Dance and her supporters on Tuesday said deputies and detention officers deserve even more pay.

Counties throughout the region are giving double-digit pay raises to deputies, she said. The Greenville Police Department and others also offer higher salaries.

Chief Deputy John Guard said he left another department and joined Pitt County 20 years ago because the pay and benefits were better at the time.

Lee Carmichael said his current schedule requires him to work during the day for a month and work nights for a month. He said he misses a lot of family events because of his schedule. Differential pay would alleviate some of the negativity that comes from missing time with his family.

Chief of Detention Services Lim Capehart said shift differential pay will allow employees to choose which shift they want to work.

Responding to commissioners’ questions, Gallagher said the sheriff’s office received a 7.8 percent budget increase, bringing it to $39.8 million to fund the sheriff’s office, detention center, school security, health services and inmate services.

The school system received a 6 percent increase, $46.9 million, the highest level of funding on record the county has given the school system.

Other budget highlights include:

Social services: $35.7 million;Public health: $13.78 million;Pitt Community College: $6.5 million.

The new budget added 13 new positions, six in social services, five in public safety and two in general government.

The county also is covering a $1.4 million increase in the employee medical fund. Employee premiums remain unchanged.

In addition to the $288.3 million county plan, the budget total included $48.8 million the county expects to collect for municipalities in the coming fiscal year.

The money is immediately released to the towns but new accounting standards now require the county to include the funds in its budget tax revenues, said Deputy County Manager/Chief Financial Officer Brian Barnett.

The $288.3 million budget is 2.44 percent higher than the current county budget.

The budget keeps the county’s property tax rate at 68.41 cents per $100 valuation.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Jacksonville City Council adopts new budget

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — In a 5-1 vote, Jacksonville City Council voted to adopt a balanced budget with $102.8 million in new appropriations, at the Jacksonville City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. NC Law requires the adoption of a balanced budget by June 30, 2022. The FY23 budget includes no rate increase for both […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Commissioners pass resolution on medical marijuana

At their regular meeting on Monday night, the Board of Beaufort County Commissioners passed a resolution (6-1) stating they are opposed to recreational use of marijuana but not opposed to heavily regulated use of medical marijuana. The resolution will be sent to the North Carolina General Assembly. The resolution reads,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

COVID cases on the rise again as summer nears

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – According to the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Eastern North Carolina. Pitt County and Onslow counties have the highest COVID-19 cases as of June 7. Below are the ENC counties that are listed in both the red and yellow zones. […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pitt County, NC
Government
County
Pitt County, NC
Pitt County, NC
Health
WITN

Efforts to restore an Onslow County river receive global recognition

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One eastern North Carolina community is receiving national recognition for its wildlife preservation efforts. The New River Oyster Highway, a chain of living oyster reefs, was recently added to a map designed by national mapmaker Captain Segull Fishing Charts. The highway is part of ongoing efforts...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Free fans available for Carteret County seniors

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Just in time to beat the heat, Carteret County Aging Services is providing fans for senior citizens ages 60 and above. “If there are heart rate increases, or they have trouble breathing, then they’re going to need to seek medical attention,” said health and wellness coordinator Christopher Cannon.” So hopefully […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Soil changes slow Washington police station progress

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Construction on Washington’s new police station will take up to a month longer than anticipated. Contractors working on the Washington Police Department’s future home at the corner of Bridge and Second streets have submitted to city officials a change order for additional costs and an extension of the contract length. The […]
WASHINGTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cook
neusenews.com

Lenoir County Drug Arrest, Seven Springs, NC

Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on their Facebook page:. On June 3, 2022, Gary Octavious WILLIS of Seven Springs, North Carolina was arrested, pursuant to a narcotics investigation conducted by the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit. During the investigation Detectives made controlled purchases and executed a...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two charged after Beaufort County drug raid

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people from Beaufort County have been arrested after a drug raid at a home just outside of Washington. Beaufort County deputies say the arrests on Friday came after investigators make purchases of cocaine from Kenneth Pritchard and then searched the man’s home on Coy Road.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

LCPS recognizes 32 retirees with 806 years in education

Retiring Kinston High School teacher Jody Guttenberger accepts her recognition plaque from Superintendent Brent Williams, left, and Bruce Hill, chair of the Lenoir County Board of Education, during Wednesday’s LCPS Retirement Luncheon. Of the 32 school district employees retiring this school year, Guttenberger logged the most years with LCPS and the most years with a single school – 32½ years at Kinston High during her 34-year career in education.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detention Center#Politics Local#County
WNCT

Study has Greenville No. 31 in NC for household bills

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new report by doxo.com listed Greenville as No. 31 among cities in North Carolina when it comes to costs related to household bills. The overall report looks at common household bill payment categories. On average, North Carolina residents spend more than $1,000 per month on the 10 most common household […]
GREENVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Former Johnston County teacher celebrates 100 years

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — An "oddball" is how Elma Barnes Penny describes herself, but her friends and family know her as E.B. Penny. Penny sits on her screened porch, surrounded by balloons, flowers and her "children," recalling memories from the past 100 years of her life. "I haven't even thought...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Sheriff’s Office makes cocaine arrests

On 06/10/2022, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Kenneth Earl Pritchard, 37 years of age, of 290 Coy Road in Washington and Jada Boomer, 27 years of age, of 21 Camel Drive in Washington. Pritchard was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine by Possession, Trafficking in...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WNCT

Onslow County Animal Shelter hosting 'End of School Adoption Event'

The Onslow County Animal Shelter has a way for you to get a new furry friend. Onslow County Animal Shelter hosting ‘End of School …. One person dies, three firefighters injured after …. Washington Summer Festival brings fun for the whole …. Delta Health Foundation gives cancer survivors, caregivers...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Cocaine, guns seized in drug raid by Pitt County deputies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is facing nine charges after a raid Wednesday on a home. Pitt County deputies say their Special Operations Unit along with K9 teams searched a home on Cedar Court in Greenville. Detectives say they seized cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and three handguns. One...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

DOT: Jacksonville lane closure for new power line installations

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation will close lanes on two Jacksonville roadways so new Duke Energy power lines can be installed. The DOT says the work is separated into two phases. The first phase will run from Saturday through Wednesday. It will occur on the...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount breaks ground on new downtown affordable housing

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A $9.4 million affordable house complex is underway in Rocky Mount. Ground was broken today for Five Points Crossing on Rose Street in downtown Rocky Mount. The 4-story building will have 28 one-bedroom units, and 22 two-bedroom units. Six additional units will have features for...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
422
Followers
693
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy