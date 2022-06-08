Auction on the Court House

All I am going to say this week with regards to planting progress in Clinton County is … Rain, &%*#$# rain, go away!. Please pray for the farmers that still have acres to plant this year. Oh yeah, while you are at it, tell a farmer “Thank you” for all they do to help get food on our tables. It is years like this they need our support. It has been stressful to say the least this planting season.

CLINTON COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO