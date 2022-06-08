Auction on the Court House

Related
Trailer Signs Could be Allowed in Historic Downtown Circleville After Pumpkin Show Inc Request
Circleville – A request by Barry Keller Vice President of Pumpkin show inc and (also Council President) on behalf of pumpkin show Inc. has requested a certificate of appropriateness for a trailer sign at 121 North Court St./Pumpkin Show Park. In the downtown district, properties are governed by another...
This Is The Fastest Growing County In Ohio
Stacker listed the statistics from the last 10 years.
9 of the best Farmers' Markets in Ohio
There are literally hundreds of farmers' markets to choose from in Ohio. From locally sourced foods to unique one-of-a-kind items and even housewares, you can eat healthily and support small businesses this summer by shopping at farmers' markets.
Dishon challenges Mayor’s appointment to TIRC.
BUCYRUS—Bucyrus resident Vicki Dishon spoke before Council on Tuesday evening, addressing two issues before council for their approval. Her first issue was with Mayor Jeff Reser’s appointment of former council member Doug Foght to the Tax Incentive Review Council. When he served on council, Foght was the Chairman...
TrePlus starts construction on Grove City project, eyes national expansion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – After years of planning, Columbus-based TrePlus Communities has finally begun construction on its Grove City active adult community and is eyeing a nationwide expansion. The Grove City project, Sugar Maple Commons, will bring 105 units to the area, CEO Jane Arthur Roslovic told Columbus Business First. The firm is […]
Demolition underway on Norton, West High streets
MOUNT VERNON — Demolition began today on the buildings that formerly housed Terrifi-Kleen and Bee Line Service at 7 and 9 N. Norton St. Demolition of the adjacent parcel at 503 W. High St., the site of the former Sport N Shoes and Team Sports, will soon follow. The...
Chillicothe Councilwoman Proposing Supporting Chillicothe VA Medical Center
A Chillicothe Councilwoman is proposing that council draft an official resolution supporting the continued operation of the Chillicothe VA Medical Center. Third Ward Councilwoman Deidra Nickerson is requesting the resolution, similar to other resolutions passed by governing bodies in other area municipalities. The Chillicothe VA serves 20,000 veterans every year....
Beware of hemlock for humans, animals
All I am going to say this week with regards to planting progress in Clinton County is … Rain, &%*#$# rain, go away!. Please pray for the farmers that still have acres to plant this year. Oh yeah, while you are at it, tell a farmer “Thank you” for all they do to help get food on our tables. It is years like this they need our support. It has been stressful to say the least this planting season.
Pike County Auditor Agrees to Resign, Ordered to Make Restitution Over Improper Credit Card Purchases
Columbus – Pike County Auditor Kayla Slusher has agreed to resign from her elected position and repay $149 after pleading guilty to theft in office, after state auditors determined she used a county credit card for personal purchases, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced. Slusher appeared in Pike County...
As Intel expands into central Ohio, communities must increase housing, planners say
To prepare for Intel’s planned construction of two leading-edge chip factories in Licking County, central Ohio communities must increase and diversify their housing stock, simplify zoning regulations and invest in long-term planning that will support the projected population growth as new jobs are created, regional planners said during a June 3 Ohio State University panel discussion.
Ohio Vandals Key Over 100 Cars in Small Towns
Vandals hit a small Ohio community hard, keying over 100 vehicles in a destructive overnight spree between Monday and Tuesday. Now police are asking for the public's help to track these crooks down. Police say the vandals left a distinctive calling card behind, marking every one of the targeted vehicles with a capital letter A.
The Coolest Hidden Bars you must visit in Ohio
You never know what you'll find hiding behind these nondescript mysterious entryways. Speakeasies are a great way to inject a little something different into your nightlife routine.
Guardian wins lawsuit in Supreme Court against Chillicothe Police Department over public records
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After more than 18 months of litigation, the Supreme Court of Ohio announced on Thursday that the Guardian has won a lawsuit against the Chillicothe Police Department over public records. In a 5-2 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that certain information documented by law enforcement officers,...
Columbia Gas proposes 27% rate hike in monthly bills
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbia Gas of Ohio is asking the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to approve a 27% hike in monthly bills for natural gas distribution service. It comes as people are already paying more at the pump and at the grocery store. "We're seeing increases at the...
Protesters gather at Jordan’s Lima office
LIMA — Protesters outside of Rep. Jim Jordan’s Lima office were collecting signatures to prevent Jordan from running for office again and decrying their representative’s lack of action when it came to the January 6, 2021 insurrection in Washington D.C. in relation to the Committee hearings tonight.
Bison calf born at Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park in Ohio
GALLOWAY, Ohio — A bison herd at Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks' Battelle Darby Creek grew by one over the weekend. The park said a bison calf was born over the weekend. The park posted to its Facebook page with pictures of the herd with the new bison...
Fork truck, lumber, building supplies, and misc.
Thurs., June 23rd 10 AM * 9399 SR 159 Chillicothe, OH 45601. Sellers agents for D.B.A. EDWARDS HARDWARE & SUPPLY INC. FORK TRUCK * LUMBER * BUILDING SUPPLIES * HARDWARE * PLUMBING. ELECTRICAL * PALLET RACKING * DISPLAYS * VANITIES * & MUCH MORE. Sold in Large Bulk Style Lots,...
Second body in 3 days found in Alum Creek Lake
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews recovered a body Friday evening from Alum Creek State Park Lake, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Officers from the Natural Resources department went around 7 p.m. to the lake after getting reports of an abandoned watercraft near the Hollenback Boat Ramp. Multiple emergency crews then came […]
Warsaw Man Killed in Farming Accident
A 71-year-old Warsaw man was killed following a farming accident. The accident took place around 9:13PM on Thursday in the 23000 block of Township Road 376 in Perry Township. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said Charles Strickler was operating a tractor and brush hog on a farm field when the corner of the brush hog caught a tree along the wood line. The tree was pulled from the ground and as it fell struck Strickler, pinning him on the tractor.
The Springfield singer giving away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
