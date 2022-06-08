ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. tentatively agree to mid-July depositions in NY probe

By Laura Italiano
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2utfjN_0g4goKsI00
The trump family have appealed a judges ruling ordering them to to sit for depositions in AG Letitia James’ legal probe.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

  • Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. have agreed to give depositions in a NY probe.
  • The three will give sworn testimony starting July 15 in NY AG Letitia James' Trump Organization inquiry.
  • The agreement leaves open the possibility that an appeals court could yet halt the testimony.

Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have tentatively agreed to sit for sworn depositions in the New York attorney general's probe into an alleged pattern of financial misstatements at the Trump Organization.

The three Trumps have agreed to give depositions in the week starting July 15 — as demanded via subpoenas issued in January by AG Letitia James — unless New York's highest appeals court orders an interim stay of the subpoenas.

The timing would make for a busy July for the former president; Trump is weighing a July 4 announcement of a 2024 presidential bid.

The Trumps have fought hard to avoid testifying in the AG's probe, and have said they will continue to appeal doing so.

Their latest bid to quash James' subpoenas for their testimony failed on May 26 , when a lower appeals court upheld a state court decision ordering their compliance.

Wednesday's agreement on depositions means only the highest court in New York can stand in the way of all three Trump's swearing to tell the truth and then getting a grilling by James' lawyers.

The Trumps' lawyers have until Monday to ask the Court of Appeals for a temporary stay.

"Any application to the Court of Appeals for a stay [of the depositions] shall be filed on or before June 13," according to an agreement between lawyers for Trump and for James that was filed Wednesday afternoon.

The agreement also gives the three Trumps a potential out.

Should the Court of Appeals ultimately rule that James' subpoenas were invalid, then any testimony that Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr., have already given cannot be used by the Attorney General in any enforcement action she takes.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 54

whats going on
22h ago

Perjury, Perjury and Perjury. We all know it's gonna be a lot of lying going on. Amber Heard aint got jack on the Donald and his peeps.

Reply(1)
9
Guest
1d ago

Given recent events, that car ride to court together is going to be really uncomfortable.

Reply
22
Nighthawk-19
3d ago

That will be time for them to make sure their lies agree.

Reply(5)
38
Related
Rolling Stone

Jared Kushner Wasn’t Just Involved in Trump’s Push to Overturn 2020. He Helped Start It

Click here to read the full article. Jared Kushner knew his father-in-law and boss Donald Trump had lost to Joe Biden. But that didn’t stop Kushner from trying to help his wife’s dad cling to power. Nowadays, as Kushner seeks investments for his firm and attempts to launder his image, the former senior White House aide would like everyone in the public and the press to believe he had nothing to do with the January 6 insurrection or Team Trump’s most scandalous efforts to overthrow the American democratic order. However, there is one problem: Kushner absolutely was intimately involved with Trump’s scheme...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
MSNBC

Why a grand jury looking into secret White House docs at Mar-a-Lago is so serious

The New York Times, citing two people who’d been briefed on the matter, reported Thursday the convening of a federal grand jury that is investigating the handling of 15 boxes of classified White House documents that were squirreled away at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida home. It’s easy to understand why this reporting didn’t lead most newscasts that day given the more dramatic story of the decision by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2001, attack on the U.S. Capitol to subpoena five sitting members of Congress. But that story shouldn’t distract us from the big news that a grand jury has reportedly been impaneled to find out how and why national secrets were packed up in Washington and parked in Palm Beach.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi insists NO Supreme Court Justices are 'in danger' after Democrats blocked a bill to give them more security - hours after armed man 'threatened to kill Brett Kavanaugh'

Nancy Pelosi defended her decision not to bring a bill for a vote that would provide more security for Supreme Court Justices and their families until next week by saying Thursday that 'no one is in danger over the weekend.'. 'I don't know how she can say' that no one...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Family#The Washington Post#Getty Images Donald Trump#Ny Ag#The Trump Organization
Axios

Trump's former acting chief of staff calls Jan. 6 video "stunning"

Mick Mulvaney, who served as former President Trump's White House chief of staff for more than a year, called video of the Capitol attack presented at a Jan. 6 hearing "stunning." Driving the news: The footage laid out a play-by-play of Jan. 6, starting at 10am when Proud Boys marched...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Trump rails against Barr and Jan. 6 committee’s primetime hearing

Hours after the Jan. 6 committee said it had uncovered evidence that former President Donald Trump was at the center of the conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election, Trump lashed out at the panel’s primetime presentation. In posts Friday on his fledgling social media platform Truth Social, Trump downplayed...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Jared Kushner Hatched Plans to Ditch Trump Before He Even Officially Lost 2020 Election

Top Trump adviser Jared Kushner hatched plans to relocate to Miami before the November 2020 election was even called in favor of Joe Biden, The New York Times reports. “We’re moving to Miami,” he is said to have told wife Ivanka Trump in the middle of the night on Nov. 5, just a day after Trump insisted that “frankly, we did win this election.” That’s according to reporting based on an upcoming book by Times reporter Peter Baker and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser, titled The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021. Sources cited for the book reportedly said neither Kushner nor Ivanka said they believed Trump had actually won the election. The two are reported to have been preoccupied with plans for their new life outside of Trumpworld even as Trump’s crusade to overturn the election, an effort led at that time by Rudy Giuliani, went into overdrive. And although Trump refused to cooperate with Biden’s transition team, Kushner reportedly worked “quietly” with Biden aides to ease the transition. Ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, he is said to have largely dismissed Trump’s fervent claims the election was “stolen,” insisting the outgoing president would eventually come to terms with his loss—and not having much faith in the Trump team’s challenges to election results. “We’ve got a couple of challenges that have some merit, we’ll see how they go, but there’s a pretty good chance we come up short,” he was quoted saying in private.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Business Insider

Business Insider

523K+
Followers
33K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy