Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. tentatively agree to mid-July depositions in NY probe

The trump family have appealed a judges ruling ordering them to to sit for depositions in AG Letitia James’ legal probe. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. have agreed to give depositions in a NY probe.

The three will give sworn testimony starting July 15 in NY AG Letitia James' Trump Organization inquiry.

The agreement leaves open the possibility that an appeals court could yet halt the testimony.

Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have tentatively agreed to sit for sworn depositions in the New York attorney general's probe into an alleged pattern of financial misstatements at the Trump Organization.

The three Trumps have agreed to give depositions in the week starting July 15 — as demanded via subpoenas issued in January by AG Letitia James — unless New York's highest appeals court orders an interim stay of the subpoenas.

The timing would make for a busy July for the former president; Trump is weighing a July 4 announcement of a 2024 presidential bid.

The Trumps have fought hard to avoid testifying in the AG's probe, and have said they will continue to appeal doing so.

Their latest bid to quash James' subpoenas for their testimony failed on May 26 , when a lower appeals court upheld a state court decision ordering their compliance.

Wednesday's agreement on depositions means only the highest court in New York can stand in the way of all three Trump's swearing to tell the truth and then getting a grilling by James' lawyers.

The Trumps' lawyers have until Monday to ask the Court of Appeals for a temporary stay.

"Any application to the Court of Appeals for a stay [of the depositions] shall be filed on or before June 13," according to an agreement between lawyers for Trump and for James that was filed Wednesday afternoon.

The agreement also gives the three Trumps a potential out.

Should the Court of Appeals ultimately rule that James' subpoenas were invalid, then any testimony that Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr., have already given cannot be used by the Attorney General in any enforcement action she takes.