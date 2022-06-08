ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Ways To Find Deals at McDonald’s

By Jami Farkas
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T5J2m_0g4go3xC00

A television commercial from 1969 shows a well-to-do-looking man being served a McDonald’s meal on a silver platter. Fine dining for a cheap price . “When you pay for two hamburgers, French fries and a Coke, you get change back from your dollar,” the narrator says as the butler drops the change on the table.

SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
Find: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

With rising food costs and increased wages for fast-food employees, you won’t get change back from anything less than a $10 bill for that order these days. But that doesn’t mean you can’t save money on your favorite food at McDonald’s if you know just what — and how — to order.

Making McDonald’s more affordable starts with downloading the restaurant’s app and learning the menu hacks.

The McDonald’s App

The McDonald’s app is one of the friendliest out there in terms of use and rewards. It’s available through both the App Store and Google Play and, when you download it, you’ll get a free 10-piece order of Chicken McNuggets added to your account. After getting the app, join MyMcDonald’s Rewards to earn points on every order toward free burgers, fries and snacks.

Live Updates: Inflation, Gas Prices, Social Security and More

Only through the app, you’ll have access to cash-saving deals on food. The deals frequently rotate, but they have included bargains such as “buy one McFlurry or shake, get one free”; “buy a Quarter Pounder with Cheese or a Crispy Chicken sandwich, get a medium fries and soft drink for free”; any breakfast sandwich for $1; or pay 29 cents for a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets when you buy one at regular menu price. And of course, there’s the popular $1 large order of fries.

How Much Can You Save?

While McDonald’s prices can vary by region, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese costs about $6 and an Egg McMuffin about $5. Use the app for the latter, and you’ll save $4 on breakfast. Score.

You can use each deal only once a day, and only one deal every 15 minutes.

As you use the app, you’ll also gain rewards points — 100 for every dollar you spend — to use toward future food purchases. Redeem 1,500 points for a McChicken, hash browns, vanilla cone or cheeseburger. Exchange 3,000 for medium fries, a sausage burrito, large iced coffee or a six-piece Chicken McNuggets. At 4,500, you’ll get free large fries, a large frappe, a Filet-O-Fish or Sausage McMuffin with Egg. At the highest reward level, 6,000 points, you’re eligible for a free Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Happy Meal or Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit.

Learn the Menu Hacks

Are you craving a Big Mac but don’t have $6 for lunch? Look back to another McDonald’s commercial of the past to learn just what makes up a Big Mac, this one from 1974: Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions and a sesame seed bun.

You can come pretty close to that classic menu item by ordering what has become known as the “Poor Man’s Big Mac.” Start with a McDouble — priced at about $2 — which comes with two patties, cheese, pickles, onions, ketchup and mustard. At the order window, ask to hold the ketchup and mustard and substitute special sauce and lettuce. The end result is a faux Big Mac, minus the third piece of bread and cheese. Even if the restaurant charges a little bit for the lettuce, you’ll still have saved some serious cash — and some calories.

Or what if your carload of kids all ask for McFlurrys? At $3.99 each, the bill will add up fast. Instead, order plain sundaes for $1.79 each and ask for side orders of M&Ms or Oreos as toppings. The restaurant will add a small charge for the extras, but you’re still way ahead if the kids just stir the toppings into the sundaes themselves, and they’ll get the same McFlurry taste.

For a different sweet treat, you can make your own orange creamsicle. Fill two-thirds of a large cup with orange Hi-C and dump in the contents of a vanilla ice cream cone. For the cost of the drink ($1) and cone ($1.79), you’ve got a cool drink for less than the price of a chocolate shake ($3.99).

Here’s a final money-saving tip. Before ordering at a McDonald’s at a highway rest area, ask whether the restaurant accepts the app. Many do; and, with prices often higher along the road, the savings can be even more significant.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Ways To Find Deals at McDonald’s

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

Former Walmart worker shares store secret

Every day, millions of Americans across the country shop at Walmart. Some people even state that this is their favorite place when it comes to grocery shopping. However, not so many people know about the store's policy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Mac And Cheese#Chicken Mcnuggets#Chicken Sandwich#Cheese Fries#Smart Phone#Mcdonald#French#Coke#Social Security
Popculture

McDonald's Removes Controversial Item

McDonald's U.K. removed the Chilli Cheese Bites, an item unfamiliar to American fans, from its menu last month. The Chilli Cheese Bites had their devoted fans, but they were also at the center of a viral Facebook post. In March, Burger King U.K. made fun of McDonald's U.K. for adding it to their menu, 15 years after Burger King U.K. began offering a very similar menu item.
RESTAURANTS
DoYouRemember?

A McDonald’s Employee Advises Customers To Buy 20 Nuggets Every Time They Order

A man presumed to be McDonald’s employee has shown the general public how to get the newly made chicken nuggets when ordering from McDonald’s. This is one of the many problems encountered by customers daily. Using his TikTok account @nicaraguanjesu, the faceless worker displayed footage of the heat boxes used in the kitchen of a McDonald’s restaurant which was full of nuggets.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Gross Things You Should Know About KFC

Though it ranks as one of the most popular fast food brands in the world, KFC has had its share of gross moments. It's a well-documented legacy, in fact. There are bound to be some nasty happenings from time to time when you operate over 25,000 locations worldwide. None of the various scandals KFC has experienced throughout their decades on the dining scene has permanently marred its reputation, though some have made a memorable impression. Parent company Yum! has also taken plenty of hits from its other companies, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut. If you're going to serve fast food to millions of people all around the globe, things are bound to get a little disgusting from time to time.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
NewsBreak
Google
Greyson F

After Closing For 6 Years, Fan Favorite Restaurant Returns

Breakfast and lunch will once again be served.Duncan Kidd/Unsplash. A restaurant popular for its eclectic breakfast is returning from the dust. Few restaurants close down on their own accord, while even fewer return, years later, with the same menu, decor, and atmosphere, and yet that is exactly what is happening here in Tucson. Life is all about timing, and for Patricia Schwabe, the timing is now right to bring back Tooley’s Cafe.
TUCSON, AZ
BGR.com

Massive bacon recall includes 90 tons that need to be thrown out

Whenever customers or manufacturers discover traces of foreign objects in food and drinks, recalls promptly follow. These can be particles of glass or metal that ended up in the goods during manufacturing. Consuming them can lead to injuries. That’s why you should always avoid any food or drink that might contain traces of metal or glass. With that in mind, you should make sure you don’t eat the Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp ready-to-eat (RTE) bacon topping from this new recall. These meat products might contain metal, which can obviously harm you if you eat it.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

Burger King Is Celebrating Its Birthday With Free Whopper Jrs

Who doesn't love free food? One of the best ways to get customers in the door at a company is to offer them something for free — and if it's anything food-related, it's almost guaranteed that people will come running. Restaurants love to create deals and promotions offering extremely inexpensive items for this very reason. In the past, for instance, Applebee's has featured $1 cocktails, and various food holidays, including National Pizza Day and National Pretzel Day, have seen chains such as Auntie Anne's offering free treats. Some chain restaurants, like Carl's Jr., Jimmy John's, and Popeyes, have free and discounted offerings year-round, too (via Thrillist).
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
157K+
Followers
11K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy