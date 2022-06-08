KNOW HIM? Unidentified Shoplifter Pulls Knife On Family Dollar Manager: Ewing Police

Recognize him? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say pulled a knife on a manager who confronted him for shoplifting from a Family Dollar store in Ewing. Photo Credit: Ewing Police Department via Facebook

Recognize him? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say pulled a knife on a manager who confronted him for shoplifting from a Family Dollar store in Ewing.

The man — pictured above — attempted to shoplift various items from the Princeton Avenue store around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, May 30, Ewing Police said in a release on Wednesday, June 8.

When the manager of the store confronted the man, he brandished a black knife and fled, police said.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Detective Matthew Wherley at 609-882-1313 ext. 5566 or send an email to mwherley@ewingnj.org. All tips will remain confidential.

