ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

KNOW HIM? Unidentified Shoplifter Pulls Knife On Family Dollar Manager: Ewing Police

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TSBIS_0g4gnqiP00
Recognize him? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say pulled a knife on a manager who confronted him for shoplifting from a Family Dollar store in Ewing. Photo Credit: Ewing Police Department via Facebook

Recognize him? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say pulled a knife on a manager who confronted him for shoplifting from a Family Dollar store in Ewing.

The man — pictured above — attempted to shoplift various items from the Princeton Avenue store around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, May 30, Ewing Police said in a release on Wednesday, June 8.

When the manager of the store confronted the man, he brandished a black knife and fled, police said.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Detective Matthew Wherley at 609-882-1313 ext. 5566 or send an email to mwherley@ewingnj.org. All tips will remain confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Police#Shoplifter#The Princeton Avenue#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Burglarizing Norfolk Home

A 33-year-old New York man is accused of burglarizing a Connecticut home. Police responded to a report of a burglary in the Litchfield County town of Norfolk at about 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, according to Connecticut State Police. At the scene, troopers found a hammer and crowbar used...
NORFOLK, CT
DoingItLocal

Shots Fired – Barricaded Subject / 600 block of William Street–

#Bridgeport News: On June 9, 2022, at approximately 10:30 AM, the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center (EOC) received a call of shots fired within the 600 block of William Street. Early information indicated a female subject shot a firearm from the third floor window of a multifamily home within the 600 block of William Street. Uniformed Patrol Officers arrived, identified the multifamily home on William Street, and began to evacuate innocent citizens residing in the area. Patrol Officers set up a perimeter and initiated a Bridgeport Police Emergency Services Unit (ESU) response. Patrol Supervisors established communication with the subject as trained police crisis negotiators began arriving on the scene to assist. Negotiators determined there were still innocent citizens that remained inside the dwelling. Bridgeport Police ESU Operators made entry into the 1st floor of the multifamily home in order to protect life. ESU quickly located three innocent citizens inside the home (all appeared to be uninjured). Within a few minutes of that initial breach, ESU Operators were able to place the subject in custody without further incident. The subject, identified as 21-year-old Nilah Bowie of Bridgeport CT, had been hiding in the basement.Nilah Bowie was transported to an area hospital via ambulance and treated for superficial lacerations sustained prior to police contact. The multifamily home was sweptby the Emergency Services Unit for any possible victims and/or additional dangerous subjects. None were found. Medics also checked the well-being of the 1st floor tenants. Bowie was treated at the hospital and released. She was then transported to the Bridgeport Police Department and charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor, Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, and Interfering with a Police Officer. Bond is set at $100,000 and Bowie is scheduled to appear in court on June 10, 2022.Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is requested to contact Bridgeport Police Detective Angel Llanos at 203 581-5238 or call the BPD tips line at 203 576-TIPS.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC New York

Son Strangles Father Inside Long Island Home: Police

A Long Island man has been arrested after police said he killed his father inside their Suffolk County home. Police responded to a 911 call just before 1 p.m. Friday after a woman said that her son had strangled her husband at their home in West Babylon. Police responding to the home on Phillips Walk found 64-year-old Robert Taylor dead.
WEST BABYLON, NY
Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Nabbed After Firing Gun During Attempted Assault In Phillipsburg: Prosecutor

An 18-year-old Phillipsburg man was arrested after firing several gunshots during an attempted assault in the area, authorities announced. James Goodwine, of Elm Street, was charged with attempted aggravated assault, conspiracy, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, all second-degree offenses, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release on Friday, June 10.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Daily Voice

Police-Involved Shooting Reported In Paterson

Authorities confirmed an overnight police-involved shooting in Paterson on Saturday. They provided few details, however, citing an ongoing investigation of the incident. Police were arresting someone else on a gun possession charge on Garrison Street on the city’s west side shortly before 3:30 a.m. when they heard gunshots, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Duo Accused Of Stealing 1,000 Gallons Of Cooking Oil In Old Saybrook

Two New York men are facing charges after authorities said they stole more than 1,000 gallons of cooking oil in Connecticut and then led police on a pursuit. The owner of Pizza Palace Restaurant in Middlesex County called police at about 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, to report that he had interrupted the theft of cooking oil at his restaurant, according to the Old Saybrook Police Department.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WDBO

Man’s body found in Connecticut home 14 months after death, police say

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut police are investigating after they discovered the body of a man who died more than a year ago in an East Haven home. Police said the death of the man, William Auger, 92, was not reported to authorities until this week, the Connecticut Post reported. Augur reportedly died in April 2021, the newspaper reported.
EAST HAVEN, CT
News 12

Officials: Child burned in Bridgeport backyard with gasoline was not deliberately injured by other children

Police say it does not appear a child badly burned in a Bridgeport backyard was deliberately injured. A Bridgeport family says their 6-year-old son, Dominick Krankall, was hit with a gasoline-soaked ball that was on fire while playing in the yard with other children in April. Krankall spent several weeks in the hospital recovering with burns all over his face and body.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Ex-Deli Worker Who Killed Hardworking Boss Gets Life In NJ State Prison

A East Orange deli worker who slit his boss' throat and let him bleed out on the bathroom floor was sentenced to life in prison, authorities announced. Roberto Ubiera, 59, of Newark, handcuffed 55-year-old Tarlok Singh and isolated him in a bathroom of the neighborhood grocery store on North Park Street, in the early morning hours of Aug. 16, 2018, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Employee shot in parking lot

SOMERS – State Police at Somers are investigating the shooting of person that took place at Pepsi Way in Somers. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. on June 7. Troopers said several gunshots were heard in the area and an employee working in the facility was struck by a bullet while in the parking lot.
SOMERS, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
290K+
Followers
44K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy