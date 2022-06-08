3 best bouts for Kenny Omega’s AEW return

It’s been roughly seven months since Kenny Omega graced an AEW ring. He’s missed the entirety of his former tag team partner, “Hangman” Adam Page’s World Championship run, the TNT Championship seesaw of Sammy Guevara and Scorpio Sky, and the exit of “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, who was once a...
Roman Reigns hasn’t publically been in a WWE ring since mid-may, when the “Head of the Table” took on Drew McIntyre for a live event in Iowa. Since that match, Reigns has missed Hell in a Cell, missed every episode of Raw and Smackdown, and now, will reportedly miss WWE’s next marquee event, Money in the Bank.
In the WWE, superstar names are a rather fickle thing. It’s not uncommon for wrestlers to change their in-ring name to better fit a character they’re playing. The ever-changing nature of these kayfabe names make it hard for some promoters to keep up with their materials, as we found out recently.
Jake Paul announced that his next fight will take place on August 6th at Madison Square Garden in New York. However, no opponent was named. Amanda Serrano will also fight on August 6th prior to Paul’s bout. Her opponent was also not named. Paul is 5-0 in his boxing...
In case you somehow haven’t heard, the biggest show of the summer, Forbidden Door, is scheduled for later this month, with the biggest stars in AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling set to face off in all sorts of dream matches. We’ll probably see “Hangman” Adam Page and Adam...
Theoretically, Hook and Danhausen are on opposite ends of the AEW spectrum. One is a second-generation wrestler who played lacrosse at the D-1 level in college and, after months of training as a contracted talent, made his in-ring debut positioned as an unbeatable star right from the jump. Hook was given a near-weekly segment on Rampage, plowed through opponent after opponent after opponent from QT Marshall to Bear Bronson, Serpentico, and Fuego Del Sol, and, with his father Taz on commentary, was made to feel like an eventual contender for the World Championship a few years down the line.
Fresh off an impressive showing in a trios loss to Trent Beretta and FTR on AEW Rampage alongside his fellow United Empire stablemates Aussie Open, Will Ospreay is set to compete with Sanada for the now-vacant New Japan Pro Wrestling US Title at NJPW Dominion this weekend. Vacant, you say?...
If there’s one thing the AEW tag team partnership of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, known professionally as FTR, love more than anything else, it’s wrestling history. Their gimmick back in NXT/WWE, at least before Vince McMahon tried to rebrand them as literal clowns, was “no flips, just hits,” and their throwback style of wrestling was well-worthy of their then moniker, The Revival.
When Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland formed an impromptu tag team on Rampage, it made more than a few AEW fans scratch their heads. Since being signed away from WWE after their “budget cut”-influenced releases, Lee and Strickland have floated around the mid-card in AEW during the second quarter of 2022, securing wins matches against Max Caster, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Tony Nese but no real chances to compete for championship gold. They did, however, draw the attention of Team Taz, who began feuding with the duo both in individual contests – including a match between Ricky Starks and Strickland for the FTW Championship – and in informal tag team matches that also began to feature Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus of the AEW Tag Team Champion-holding duo, The Jurassic Express.
The main card of UFC 275 has many excellent fights and the halfway point of the pay-per-view has a very high-level strawweight fight between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. There is a lot of pressure on both women considering how great the first scrap was. There is no exaggeration, it is largely considered the greatest women’s MMA fight of all time and one of the greatest fights of all time. That’s a lot to live up to and both women are well aware of the pressure. This one’s only three rounds and there is a title shot on the line for the winner. The stakes are high and there are true title implications in this one. Weili and Jedrzejczyk both have a rich history as UFC strawweight champions and both have made it clear that they only want the biggest fights possible in the division. The pressure is truly on Jedrzejczyk in this one as she lost the first fight and this could be her last opportunity to get back to the title now that Rose Namajunas no longer has the belt. Either Poland takes this one or China gets the next title shot. The pressure is on.
In the co-main event of UFC 275, we see Valentina Shevchenko look to continue her dominance as she defends her title against Taila Santos. The champion has been cleaning out her division and that means new challengers have to be rushed into a title fight. Santos has been on a great streak of wins and after submitting Joanne Wood, the UFC wanted her in a title fight. Shevchenko has been building her mystique and it’s been tough to find someone that seems capable of beating her. There is hope that Santos is the one to make things interesting as she has power and good finishing instincts. Most are expecting Shevchenko to continue rolling at UFC 275 and eventually move back up to bantamweight to become a double champion. That is proof that the champion truly is dominating at flyweight. Santos has a big test ahead of her and the hype heading into UFC 275 is overwhelming. We’re either in for domination or a shocking upset that goes down in UFC history.
The main event of UFC 275 features an epic clash between current light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka. The fight has been known since Teixeira became champion back in October. The fight is a very interesting one as the champion represents light heavyweight’s past whilst the challenger is the division’s new school. The easy breakdown is Teixeira fights like a giant Khabib Nurmagomedov who uses his wrestling to maul opponents on the way to finding a finish. Prochazka is a wild striker that’s not afraid to throw caution to the wind. The simple idea behind this fight is both men have a high chance to finish the other and the winner will be whoever imposes their will first. It should be a fun scrap and the division continues to move on from its past with Jon Jones dominating for over a decade and Daniel Cormier being the second-best light heavyweight beating everyone else. The championship is either going to Brazil or the Czech Republic and it’s going to be a lot of fun.
