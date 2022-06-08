3 best bouts for Kenny Omega’s AEW return

The main card of UFC 275 has many excellent fights and the halfway point of the pay-per-view has a very high-level strawweight fight between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. There is a lot of pressure on both women considering how great the first scrap was. There is no exaggeration, it is largely considered the greatest women’s MMA fight of all time and one of the greatest fights of all time. That’s a lot to live up to and both women are well aware of the pressure. This one’s only three rounds and there is a title shot on the line for the winner. The stakes are high and there are true title implications in this one. Weili and Jedrzejczyk both have a rich history as UFC strawweight champions and both have made it clear that they only want the biggest fights possible in the division. The pressure is truly on Jedrzejczyk in this one as she lost the first fight and this could be her last opportunity to get back to the title now that Rose Namajunas no longer has the belt. Either Poland takes this one or China gets the next title shot. The pressure is on.

UFC ・ 14 HOURS AGO