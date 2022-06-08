ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver bans protests outside officials’ homes

By The Associated Press
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The City Council in Vancouver, Washington, has passed a measure that would make it illegal to picket outside the homes of city employees and elected officials.

Opponents of the move called it an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights.

Protests targeting public officials at their homes have become increasingly popular as a tactic in recent years. City leaders in nearby Portland, Oregon, have seen protests at their homes or while out at restaurants.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Vancouver City Council on Monday prohibited what it calls “targeted picketing or protesting.”

The decision follows several recent protests — mainly against measures to quell COVID-19 — outside homes and schools in Clark County.

Forrest Krader
3d ago

They need to get all the homeless Riff Raff To park mobile Bumdominiums and set up their camps in front of their homes instead.

