CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a Charlottesville apartment early Friday, June 10. Firefighters were called to Monte Vista Avenue around 9:30 a.m. There, they found a fire on the second floor of a home. CFD team members say they made a coordinated, aggressive interior fire attack to locate, confine, and contain the fire while searching for victims. No injures have been reported at this time.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO