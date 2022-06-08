ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family involved in wreck with constable in Original Town South Abilene

By Karley Cross
 3 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A family and a Taylor County Constable were involved in a two-vehicle crash in Abilene’s Original Town South area Wednesday afternoon. No major injuries or fatalities were reported.

Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday a Taylor County Constable SUV collided with another vehicle, driven by a mother with her two kids as passengers, at the intersection of South 7th and Butternut Streets.

Driver killed on I-20 in Mitchell County
The driver of the constable SUV was transported to a nearby hospital, to be checked out for minor injuries.

Police told KTAB/KRBC dash cam footage from the constable vehicle will be reviewed and a statement will later be provided.

APD hopes to curb rising traffic fatalities with ‘Operation Slow Down’

Operation Slow Down , an initiative by the Abilene Police Department to combat rising traffic crash fatalities, began Tuesday and lasts until Tuesday, June 21.

