CARLISLE BARRACKS - Some died of disease. One died, according to family lore, while trying to run away. One never lived anywhere but Carlisle. But whatever the circumstances of their deaths, eight more native American children who died while attending or living at the long-defunct Carlisle Indian Industrial School will be disinterred this summer from the cemetery at Carlisle Barracks and returned to their tribal homelands and, in most cases, family members eager to bring them home for forever.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO