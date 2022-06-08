ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Inmates Participate In Litter Cleanup Program

Pocono Update
Pocono Update
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0shiWV_0g4gjYAH00
Photo by Ali

By Thomas Kwan

Harrisburg Community Correction Center inmates clean litter on Pennsylvania roadways with the support of PennDOT and Pennsylvania DOC.

Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) support Harrisburg Community Correction Center's (CCC) inmate litter cleanup, according to Pennsylvania DOC Release.

"As we enter into our springtime maintenance activities, litter is still a focus area for us at PennDOT," said PennDOT's Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "Partnering with the Harrisburg Community Correction Center presents an opportunity for reentrants to perform important community service while saving taxpayer dollars that would have been spent cleaning up our roadways. Every dollar we have to spend on litter cleanup is a dollar we cannot invest in our system."

According to Pennsylvania DOC, part of the commonwealth's first Litter Action Plan released in 2021, roughly 20 Harrisburg CCC residents assisted in cleaning up Cameron Street in downtown Harrisburg. Nine other cleanup events across Pennsylvania have had DOC participants since April, with more scheduled in the future.

"Community service is integral to successful reentry," said DOC Deputy Secretary for Reentry Kelly Evans. "Community service helps reentrants give back to their community and provides valuable experience of engaging in prosocial activities while giving back."

"Everyone wins with this program," added DS Evans. "Our volunteer reentrants are being productive as they reintegrate into their communities – and PennDOT gets the help they need, and Pennsylvania taxpayers enjoy cleaner roads while saving money."

PennDOT provided safety items such as signage along the roads to signify that litter pickup crews were ahead, safety vests, gloves, and bags. According to Pennsylvania DOC, approximately $14 million annually statewide to clean up litter efforts. Other department programs, such as Adopt-A-Highway and Sponsor-A-Highway, allow groups and businesses to volunteer to adopt and sponsor road cleanup and beautification.

Litter collection programs benefit not only the commonwealth's roadways but also the residents and inmates who live here.

Have a news tip? Report it to (570) 451-NEWS.

Comments / 18

Mark Murray
3d ago

it's about time. the south has been doing it for years

Reply
13
Related
Pocono Update

$200 Million Scholarship Plans To Make College Affordable For Pennsylvania Residents

Pennsylvania Department of Education (DOE) highlights a new $200 million scholarship program for critical professions. The Nellie Bly scholarship program makes college education more attainable and affordable for thousands of students, according to a DOE press release, building a network of critically needed professionals in the healthcare and education sectors. Through the $200 million Nellie Bly proposal, they will offer scholarships to students who attend community college or a PA State System of Higher Education institution. The program prioritizes students pursuing degrees who critically need employees such as teachers, mental health counselors, school nurses, and psychologists.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania Governor signs bill to improve nursing license requirements

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation that improves nursing license requirements to support trained individuals who want to enter the nursing profession in Pennsylvania.  According to the Governor’s office, House Bill 889 amends the Professional Nursing Law to permit individuals from foreign countries who have graduated from a nursing program or dietetics-nutrition program, but have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania fishing licenses could cost more next season

​HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Board of Commissioners gave preliminary approval to a list of proposed fee adjustments for fishing licenses and various other licenses and permits for the 2023 license year.  If given final approval at a future meeting, this would be the first fishing license price increase since […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Berks Weekly

5th annual Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail features Berks County creamery

This summer, Pennsylvanians can beat the heat and get a sweet treat by visiting any of the 30 creameries that make up the 2022 Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail. On Thursday, the Department of Community and Economic Development Acting Secretary Neil Weaver, Deputy Secretary of Tourism, Film & Marketing Carrie Fischer Lepore, and Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Perrydell Farm and Dairy in York County to sprinkle some summer fun and kick off the fifth annual Ice Cream Trail.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania is sitting on billions in stimulus money. Lawmakers may actually agree on a plan to spend some of it.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — As the June 30 deadline for the Pennsylvania legislature to pass a new budget approaches, support for spending some of the state’s billions in remaining stimulus money and surplus tax revenue is gaining bipartisan traction. Discussions are preliminary,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Service#Litter Cleanup Program#Penndot#Pennsylvania Doc Release#Reentry Kelly Evans
Pocono Update

New Hunting License Year Is Approaching Fast

Hunting is one of the most popular activities in Pennsylvania with its immense acreage and plethora of Game Lands. If you are one of the many that plan to partake in the new hunting season, be sure to do it safely and legally. To participate in the hunting season, you must be properly licensed. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has recently issued the following release in regards to licensing:
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

It’s budget season in Pennsylvania. Here are five issues to look for

HARRISBURG, PA – It’s budget season in Harrisburg. Lawmakers in Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled General Assembly and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf have until midnight on June 30 to pass the 2022-23 state budget, which allocates tens of billions of state tax dollars to fund education, economic growth, community development, and human services.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Issues New Tenant And Landlord Guide

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General released a new consumer guide outlining the legal rights and responsibilities of tenants and landlords in the commonwealth. “Renting a home or apartment can be a significant and stressful process,” said AG Shapiro. “It is made only more difficult if you don’t understand the laws that govern landlords and tenants in Pennsylvania. Our guide clearly and concisely outlines those laws so Pennsylvanians can rent with confidence. Anyone who has questions about the information in our guide, or who feels that their rights may have been violated, should reach out to my office.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Tour a tiny home in Harrisburg, Lancaster

(WHTM) — A Harrisburg-based nonprofit is showcasing its tiny home model beginning June 9 in both Lancaster and Harrisburg and the public has the opportunity to tour it. The tiny home is built through the Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania and is a model of the fifteen homes that will be constructed south of PennDOT’s Riverfront […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NorthcentralPA.com

PA ADAPT protests 'predatory' guardianship practices in Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, Pa. — PA ADAPT, an activist group for disabled people’s rights, is demanding that Governor Tom Wolf make reforms and stop what they call “predatory” guardianship practices. PA Adapt held a protest at the state capitol on June 8 to push for their demands. Pennsylvania currently has ten Area Agencies on Aging that oversee the guardianship of individuals ordered by the court. These guardianship agencies then have control over...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Toni Koraza

Pennsylvania to face prolonged food shortages

Many Americans would be surprised to hear that some of the states face prolonged food shortages and supply-chain risks. Many disparities exist in our communities that most of us may not realize. For example, people face hunger in every district and county across the entire state of Pennsylvania.
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania police rally at Capitol for speed radar rights

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM)- Should local police departments be able to catch speeders using radar? Under Pennsylvania law, only the Pennsylvania State Police can use radar devices but that would change under House Bill 606. The bill would allow local police to use radar once a municipality passes an ordinance authorizing it. According to the National […]
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

U.S. Marshals Need Your Help to Catch a Predator

HARRISBURG, PA — The U.S. Marshals Service, Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force, is asking the public’s help in their attempt to locate 54-year-old Michael Bascom, who is wanted on charges related to aggravated assault on law enforcement, statutory sexual assault, and similar offenses. Authorities state that...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Pocono Update

Stroudsburg, PA
3K+
Followers
238
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

Pocono Update is a community news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most. Representing the entire community, Pocono Update has established itself as the voice of the people and a beacon of hope in an industry that has largely lost the public's trust. Breaking the mold, Pocono Update takes a fresh approach to traditional reporting by presenting unbiased and unmanipulated facts through various mediums, bringing attention to happenings that shape life in the Poconos. Pocono Update is a division of American Media Partnership.

 https://www.poconoupdate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy