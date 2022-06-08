COVID-inspired food program working permanently for Glendale retirement community

Some agencies and residents have found that what once was a sudden policy pivot during COVID’s early days has stuck around as a permanent, workable solution.

Look no further than the food pantry at Glencroft Center for Modern Aging, 8611 N. 67th Ave.

The retirement community with 800 residents and almost 400 employees stretched over 40 acres in Glendale made one of those quick adjustment changes at the pandemic’s earliest outbreak. With residents unable to leave their homes, and with some stores short on supplies, Glencroft in April 2020 launched its own on-site food pantry service.

A $30,000 Community Development Block Grant funded Glencroft’s Food Security Program, which quickly shifted to include an in-house food pantry free of charge for residents and staff members. The grant money, as well donations from Midwest Food Bank in Gilbert, leads to a spread of almost 20 types of fresh fruits and vegetables, juices, frozen foods, and staples like cereals, eggs and milk.

Not bad for a program designed first to provide toilet paper and hand sanitizer for residents back in the days when panic buying made those necessities scarcely available.

“It’s just great. Wonderful,” said John Yoder, an independent living resident of Glencroft with his wife, Melva, since 2012. They were taking part in the food pantry Wednesday morning. “It’s just an extra deal that they afford us, and we look forward to going through it.”

The city of Glendale this past April identified 15 nonprofit agencies that serve the disabled, senior and youth communities to receive $370,152 in total Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) money. For FY 2022-23, the city expects to receive a CDBG grant award consistent with past funding levels, which is approximately $2.46 million, of which no more than 15%, or $370,152, can be used for public services.

Glencroft will receive $30,000 for a second straight year. The funding supports its Food Security Program, which provides the biweekly free food pantry starting at 7:30 a.m. daily.

Many residents also shop for their neighbors who can’t get around as well.

“This is kind of their shopping, because they can’t get out, or they don’t have family that will take them, or it’s enough to hold them over,” Kaye Baker, Glencroft’s vice president of development, said.

In 2020, 5.2 million seniors aged 60+ faced hunger. That’s 1 in 15 seniors, or 6.8% of all seniors, according to Feeding America, an organization that provides food to people in need through a nationwide network of food banks.

“Hunger takes a severe toll on seniors’ health and nutrition — putting them at risk for chronic health conditions like depression, asthma, and diabetes,” the organization states on its website.

Glencroft’s biweekly food pantry attracts almost 300 residents each week when it’s open.

Glencroft opened in 1973.