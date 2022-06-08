ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Bipartisan U.S. Senate bill aiding veterans exposed to burn pits edges toward passage

By Jennifer Shutt
New Jersey Monitor
New Jersey Monitor
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TAySh_0g4giMr000

Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, chairman of the Veterans Affairs Committee, speaks at a press conference on legislation to provide health care for veterans exposed to burn pits on June 7, 2022.(Jennifer Shutt | States Newsroom)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate is set to approve a sweeping bill in the coming days steered by the bipartisan duo of Montana’s Jon Tester and Kansas’ Jerry Moran that would expand health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits overseas — though a few final details linger.

Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill were negotiating behind the scenes Wednesday to determine how many amendments will be offered to the bipartisan package and how many votes each amendment will need to be added to the bill.

Tester, the Democratic chairman of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, told States Newsroom he’s trying to get a final vote on the package this week, though that will depend on how quickly leaders reach an amendment agreement.

“The problem is, we open it up for amendments, and it gets pretty wild on both sides,” he said.

Tester said he hoped only two amendments would be offered to the bill, but wasn’t sure that would be the final agreement. While conversations are ongoing, Tester said, he’s hopeful the Senate can quickly send the bill to the House for final approval.

“We want to try to get it done soon. The quicker the better, to give certainty,” he said.

Moran, the panel’s top Republican, said Wednesday he and Tester have agreed on two amendments, but that ultimately party leaders will decide how many come up during floor debate. Adding amendments could prolong debate and potentially change the details of the legislation.

“Senator Tester and I, between the two of us, have reached a conclusion as to what we would like to see. But the point is, we have little control over that being the case,” Moran said, referring to Senate leaders.

The two amendments would address community care programs and reclassify the type of spending in the bill from mandatory to discretionary.

The change in category would require funding for the new VA health care and benefits programs to go through the annual government spending process in the same way much of the other Veterans Affairs funding gets approved each year.

A spokesperson for Moran said in a statement the senator backs the change, saying the way the bill is written now “lessens congressional oversight of the VA.”

“As an appropriator, Sen. Moran works to fund the VA each year and believes funding for all programs that serve veterans should get the fullest consideration and deliberation of the Senate,” the spokesperson said.

The bill itself has overwhelming bipartisan support in the Senate, where lawmakers voted 86-12 on Tuesday to move the process forward.

North Carolina Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, Louisiana Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan and Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey were among the dozen Republicans to vote no on the procedural hurdle.

Named for Ohio Guardsman

Tester and Moran announced the agreement on the bipartisan bill, named for Ohio National Guardsman Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson, in mid-May.

Robinson — whose widow, Danielle attended the State of the Union address earlier this year — died in 2020 of lung cancer that was likely caused by the time he spent breathing in fumes from the burn pits during deployments to Kosovo and Iraq.

“Cancer from prolonged exposure to burn pits ravaged Heath’s lungs and body,” President Joe Biden said during his speech. “Danielle says Heath was a fighter to the very end. He didn’t know how to stop fighting, and neither did she. Through her pain she found purpose to demand we do better.”

Several veterans service organizations, long-time advocate for veterans and celebrity comedian Jon Stewart, Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, New Mexico Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich, Tester, Moran and others gathered Tuesday outside the U.S. Capitol to urge swift passage of the measure.

The bipartisan bill would expand eligibility for VA health care to more than 3.5 million veterans exposed to burn pits since 9/11.

It would add 23 illnesses to the list of toxic-exposure related ailments presumed to be related to military service, ending the need for veterans with those conditions to try to prove to the VA their illnesses were linked to their deployments.

The package would direct more resources to VA health care centers, employees and claims processing as well as federal research on toxic exposure.

The measure would also expand presumptions for veterans exposed to Agent Orange, a chemical the U.S. military used during the Vietnam War. American Samoa, Cambodia, Guam, Johnston Atoll, Laos and Thailand would all be added to the list of locations where veterans are presumed to have been exposed to the chemical.

The ‘cost of war’

Speaking on the Senate floor Wednesday, Tester said the ​​$278.5 billion cost of covering health care and benefits for these veterans will be “significant,” though he added that’s the “cost of war.”

“This bill will put the VA and put this nation on the right track to addressing decades of inaction and failure by our government, by us, to pay for the cost of war,” Tester said.

The final bipartisan package is much closer to the version House lawmakers voted 256-174 to approve in early March, than the $1 billion proposal that Tester and Moran introduced in February.

House Veterans’ Affairs Chairman Mark Takano, a California Democrat, said in a statement that he was happy the senators “were able to build on the bipartisan momentum made in the U.S. House of Representatives only a few months ago, and negotiate an agreement and path forward.”

“I have long said that, we cannot let cost or implementation hurdles get in the way of making good on our promise — toxic-exposed veterans do not have time to wait,” Takano added.

The post Bipartisan U.S. Senate bill aiding veterans exposed to burn pits edges toward passage appeared first on New Jersey Monitor .

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Monitor

U.S. House vote to expand federal firefighters benefits seen as step toward parity

WASHINGTON – Years after firefighters extinguish a blaze, after the smoke has lifted and ashes have cooled, the people who risked their lives to contain the fire face another danger: cancer and cardiovascular disease resulting from exposure to smoke and heat. Government and academic studies have shown firefighters are 9% more likely to develop cancer […] The post U.S. House vote to expand federal firefighters benefits seen as step toward parity appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Business Insider

A 67-year-old gay widower was awarded $90,000 in backpay after experiencing discrimination from the Social Security Administration — and helped open the doors for other LGBTQ+ seniors

After 20+ years together, Anthony Gonzales and his late husband Mark Johnson were only legally married for six months before Johnson's death. Gonzales was denied his survivor benefits, Social Security benefits typically given after a spouse dies. Seven years later, Gonzales finally received $1,700 a month in survivor benefits, plus...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
City
Capitol, MT
State
Ohio State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
Samrat Dutta

Another Mass Shooting in the US, This Time in Maryland - All We Know

An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
New Jersey Monitor

What gun control proposals will the U.S. House consider? Here’s the list

WASHINGTON — Democrats on the U.S. House Judiciary Committee have unveiled a gun control legislative package that they plan to mark up Thursday morning. The package, named the Protecting Our Kids Act, is made up of eight bills related to gun control, all first introduced in 2021 by Democratic lawmakers. Only one had any Republican […] The post What gun control proposals will the U.S. House consider? Here’s the list appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Monitor

Biden urges assault weapons ban, as U.S. House Democrats advance gun control bills

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass gun control legislation in a speech at the White House Thursday evening, following mass shootings in New York, Texas and Oklahoma during the last three weeks. “This isn’t about taking away anyone’s rights. This is about protecting children,” Biden said. “How much more carnage are […] The post Biden urges assault weapons ban, as U.S. House Democrats advance gun control bills appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Monitor

Bill advances that would bar discrimination in home appraisals

A Senate panel advanced a bill Thursday that would bar real estate appraisers from lowering a home’s appraised value because of the race of the owner or buyer, and create steep penalties for those who run afoul of the safeguards. Supporters say the bill, sponsored by Sen. Nellie Pou (D-Passaic), is a bid to bridge […] The post Bill advances that would bar discrimination in home appraisals appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Bill Cassidy
Person
Jerry Moran
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Mark Takano
New Jersey Monitor

Lawmakers eye eliminating county constables in N.J.

Lawmakers advanced a bill Thursday that would abolish county constables, five months after a state watchdog condemned constables as untrained, unsupervised — yet often armed — cop wannabes who are subject to no accountability. Sen. Gordon Johnson (D-Bergen) introduced the bill in March to implement the State Commission of Investigation’s recommendation to eliminate the “outdated” […] The post Lawmakers eye eliminating county constables in N.J. appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
POLITICS
New Jersey Monitor

Menendez Jr. eyes congressional seat as critics cry nepotism

Within days of Rep. Albio Sires announcing he would not seek a new term in Congress this November, a group of New Jersey Democrats coalesced behind their favored choice to succeed him: Rob Menendez Jr. Menendez is familiar with the district, which includes most of Hudson County. His father, Sen. Bob Menendez, represented much of […] The post Menendez Jr. eyes congressional seat as critics cry nepotism appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Monitor

Police licensure inches closer to law after favorable committee vote

The Assembly Law and Public Safety Committee advanced a bill Thursday that would require licensure for New Jersey’s police officers in a near-unanimous vote to plaudits from police unions, the state attorney general, and civil rights advocates. The committee approved the bill, which advocates from all sides said would improve police accountability and professionalism, in […] The post Police licensure inches closer to law after favorable committee vote appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
New Jersey Monitor

Eyes on House races as New Jersey voters head to polls

New Jersey voters are headed to the polls Tuesday to select who the candidates will be in November’s general election, with political observers focused on a handful of congressional races that could prove pivotal for Republicans hoping to regain control of Congress in 2023. One of the most closely watched contests is in the 7th […] The post Eyes on House races as New Jersey voters head to polls appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Senate Leaders#Veterans Affairs#Politics Federal#Democratic#The U S Senate#Democrats#Republicans#Capitol Hill#States Newsroom#House
New Jersey Monitor

Freedom of speech is under attack in public schools, U.S. House panel told

Students and teachers told U.S. House members during a Thursday hearing that their right to talk about race and LGBTQ+ issues in public schools is being silenced due to an onslaught of new state laws as well as pressure on school boards from right-wing advocates. “To be crystal clear, this is about disrupting and destroying […] The post Freedom of speech is under attack in public schools, U.S. House panel told appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Monitor

Biden condemns racist theory of white supremacy in visit to Buffalo after mass shooting

President Joe Biden on Tuesday commemorated the victims of last weekend’s mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, and condemned the ideology that drove the killer to “carry out a murderous, racist rampage” at a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood. In a visit to the Upstate New York city, Biden and other New York […] The post Biden condemns racist theory of white supremacy in visit to Buffalo after mass shooting appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
BUFFALO, NY
New Jersey Monitor

Chief justice raises alarm as court vacancies reach ‘highest level in the history’

New Jersey Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner urged lawmakers and the governor to speed the approval of new judges Friday, warning the broad swath of vacant seats had stopped some counties from scheduling certain types of trials altogether. Seventy-five of the 433 seats on the Superior Court bench are vacant as of Friday, Rabner […] The post Chief justice raises alarm as court vacancies reach ‘highest level in the history’ appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Monitor

Assembly panel moves forward with tax credit plan to offset unemployment tax hikes

An Assembly panel unanimously advanced a bill Thursday that would award tax credits to offset rising unemployment taxes on businesses, with the move winning plaudits from business groups and boos from a progressive advocate who said the measure would lead to a lopsided economic recovery. The bill would provide $375 million to pay off federal […] The post Assembly panel moves forward with tax credit plan to offset unemployment tax hikes appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
New Jersey Monitor

A wide conservative field in GOP fight to oust Malinowski from Congress

Two years after Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski’s congressional career nearly ended following a one-point victory over then-state Sen. Tom Kean in what was one of the nation’s tightest 2020 contests, the 7th Congressional District is brimming with Republican House hopefuls. Seven would-be GOP congressmen have launched bids in what is expected to be the state’s most […] The post A wide conservative field in GOP fight to oust Malinowski from Congress appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Monitor

Top cannabis official faces lawmakers during five-hour hearing

It’s been three weeks since New Jerseyans started heading to local dispensaries to pick up legal, recreational cannabis – the start of what’s expected to be a multi-billion dollar industry that launched nearly four years after lawmakers began seriously discussing marijuana legalization. And in front of Senate President Nicholas Scutari (D-Union) and the Senate Judiciary Committee on […] The post Top cannabis official faces lawmakers during five-hour hearing appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
New Jersey Monitor

Governor Murphy wants state workers automatically enrolled in student loan forgiveness program

New Jersey’s state workers should be automatically enrolled in a federal student loan forgiveness program, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. The governor announced the tentative plan alongside federal education officials during a roundtable at the College of New Jersey on the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, which has a history of underperformance. Murphy said his […] The post Governor Murphy wants state workers automatically enrolled in student loan forgiveness program appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
COLLEGES
New Jersey Monitor

Senate panel approves tax credits, grants to shore up child care

Lawmakers on the Senate Health Committee on Monday unanimously approved bills that would establish tax credits for child care, extend child care subsidies to more families, and establish grant programs to boost enrollment in early childhood education. The moves come as New Jersey continues to struggle amid a shortage of child care workers and as its economy […] The post Senate panel approves tax credits, grants to shore up child care appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey Monitor

Trenton, NJ
2K+
Followers
726
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Jersey Monitor is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan news site that strives to be a watchdog for all residents of the Garden State. When policy makers are making decisions, our reporters will tell you what they’re doing, why they’re doing it and how their actions matter to you. When a public official behaves badly, we’ll expose it. When there’s a story that hasn’t been told, we’ll find it. We strive to hold powerful people accountable and explain how their actions affect New Jerseyans from Montague to Cape May.

 https://newjerseymonitor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy