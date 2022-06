LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is arrested after her young daughter was found wandering along busy roads looking for her. The Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 10:36 p.m. Wednesday from a woman who lives the 100 block of Private Road 4816. The woman said that while she was out on her nature walk, she saw a small toddler standing on County Road 4820, near the Private Road 4816 intersection. The child appeared to be alone, and was in danger standing in the middle of the road.

LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO