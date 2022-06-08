ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

John Harbaugh: I expect Lamar Jackson to be at mandatory minicamp

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRavens quarterback Lamar Jackson has not been attending Baltimore’s voluntary OTAs over the last few weeks. But head coach John Harbaugh said on Wednesday that he’s expecting Jackson to be at mandatory minicamp next week. “I know he’s working hard....

