ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Daz Cameron helps Tigers complete sweep of Pirates

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G1YtO_0g4gfwj500

Daz Cameron drove in two runs with a double and a triple to lift the visiting Detroit Tigers to a 3-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon.

Miguel Cabrera added an RBI single for the Tigers, who completed a sweep of the two-game series.

Detroit rookie starter Alex Faedo allowed one run on three hits and struck out seven in five innings.

Faedo initially was going to have his start pushed back after the Tigers decided Tuesday to hold Tarik Skubal out a day because of storms that were expected to interrupt the game that night. The bad weather, however, delayed the game at the onset of the game, and Skubal made his start after all.

Will Vest (1-1) picked up the win after striking out one in a scoreless seventh inning. Gregory Soto retired the side in the ninth inning to secure his 12th save.

Jack Suwinski homered for the Pirates, who were held to four hits.

Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller allowed one run on four hits and struck out seven in six innings.

Wil Crowe (2-3) gave up the go-ahead run in the eighth to take the loss.

Detroit’s Spencer Torkelson led off the second inning with a walk. Eric Hasse reached on a fielder’s choice two batters later and Cameron followed with a two-out triple off the wall in center field to score the first run of the game.

Suwinski forged a tie after leading off the bottom of the fourth inning with his seventh homer of the season.

The bullpens picked up the strong pitching where the starters left off, until the eighth.

Harold Castro singled to left and Jonathan Schoop hit a fly to center in which it appeared that Bryan Reynolds made a slick diving catch. Reynolds, however, was deemed to have trapped the ball for a single, leaving runners at first and second.

Cabrera followed with a base hit to center, driving in Castro for a 2-1 Detroit lead.

In the ninth, Hasse singled to center with two outs against reliever Chris Stratton. Cameron’s RBI double down the line in right made it 3-1.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves: 3 trades to help them overtake the Mets in the NL East

Trading for these three players could help the Atlanta Braves catch the New York Mets in the National League East. Call the coroner. They made a mistake. The Atlanta Braves need an exhumation. They’ve been red hot in June and are now within spitting distance of the National League East leaders, the New York Mets.
ATLANTA, GA
theScore

Cubs DFA Clint Frazier ahead of Yankee Stadium return

The Chicago Cubs designated outfielder Clint Frazier for assignment as part of a roster shuffle Friday, only a few hours before he was supposed to make his return to Yankee Stadium. Frazier joined the Cubs as a free agent in the offseason, shortly after the New York Yankees non-tendered him....
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Baseball World Reacts To Umpire's Horrible Call

An umpire's job is often difficult, but they're expected to at least get clear balls and strikes correct until the robot overlords one day take over. However, home-plate umpire Ed Hickox had a baffling moment early in Thursday afternoon's game between the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. White...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in...
JACKSON, MS
Yardbarker

These 3 Yankees are projected to make the All-Star team

There is an argument to be made that the entire New York Yankees starting rotation should be considered All-Stars. However, it is unlikely that the entire group will gain enough votes to make the team. Voting for the All-Star game began on Wednesday, and given how successful the Yankees have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Aaron Judge rumors: Giants and 3 other major threats to steal Yankees slugger

The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge remain far apart in potential contract extension talks. But which teams are the biggest threats to steal him away from New York?. The Yankees offered Judge a seven-year extension worth $213.5 million before the season, and while that seemed like a decent offer at the time, the AL MVP candidate has since slugged his way into $300 million territory if the offseason were to start today.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Keller
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Tarik Skubal
Person
Daz Cameron
Person
Wil Crowe
Person
Harold Castro
Person
Alex Faedo
Person
Chris Stratton
Person
Gregory Soto
FOX Sports

Braves host the Pirates on 5-game home win streak

LINE: Braves -250, Pirates +206; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a five-game home win streak going when they play the Pittsburgh Pirates. Atlanta is 32-27 overall and 18-14 in home games. The Braves have gone 21-4 in games when they scored...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbi
FanSided

Twins: Gio Urshela reveals mixed emotions about Yankees trade

While Gio Urshela has had plenty of time to adjust to his time with the Minnesota Twins, the trade away from the Yankees still stings. Urshela said he was initially “confused” with the Yankees decision to trade him, but got over it in a big way with the Twins, who now lead the AL Central. The deal has so far been a win-win for both teams, with Urshela and Sanchez as integral parts of a winning baseball team in Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Cubs DFA Clint Frazier right after he badmouthed the Yankees

Clint Frazier made comments about his former team, the New York Yankees, but was DFA’d by the Chicago Cubs just prior to the start of their three-game series. The Chicago Cubs are in the Bronx this weekend to take on the New York Yankees in a three-game series. That meant it was outfielder Clint Frazier’s return to Yankee Stadium, who has been rather outspoken about his former team. In fact, he revealed ahead of the series that he “doesn’t miss some of the things” on the Yankees.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Marlins targeted 1 player in team meeting

The Miami Marlins held a team meeting before they steamrolled the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, and it sounds like they had to clear the air about one player in particular. Marlins manager Don Mattingly said he called a closed-door meeting because he wanted his players to get things out in the open. Mattingly also said he would not be surprised if the team came out flat following the meeting, but the opposite happened. Miami pummeled the Nationals 12-2.
MIAMI, FL
markerzone.com

LAFRENIERE DROPS GLOVES WITH STAMKOS

After the final buzzer in Game 5, the Rangers and Lightning got into a spirited scrum. This led to significant fisticuffs between two former first overall picks (Stamkos - 2008, Lafreniere - 2020). Lightning captain Steven Stamkos (6'0" 193 lbs) and Rangers youngster Alexis Lafreniere (6'2" 196 lbs) squared off.
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

59K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy